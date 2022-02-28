NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is highly confident in his skills on defense and believes that he should be matched up with the best player on the opposing team regardless of their position.

“I really like everywhere,” Parsons said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I just believe that I need to line up with the best. I want to be best-on-best. [Against the 49ers] we were going against Deebo [Samuel], I wanted that matchup with him every time. Wherever Deebo went, that’s where I wanted to go. Against Minnesota, I played linebacker, and wherever Dalvin Cook went, that’s where I wanted to go. I want it to be best-on-best. When we’re going against Patrick Mahomes and they’re not really going to run the ball 18-20 times a game, but they’ll pass, so put me against their left tackle. Or right tackle. And I’ll pass rush. That’s the best way that I can impact the game.”

Giants