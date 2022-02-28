NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes the Commanders have already inquired about every quarterback who possibly could be available, which makes sense given their need at the position.
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes the Commanders desperately need to overhaul the quarterback position, yet if they are unable to do so they should bring in a veteran quarterback the team believes they are capable of working with and draft a rookie to wait in the wings.
- Defensively, Standig would like to see the team bring in a veteran linebacker who can contribute right away such as Browns LB Anthony Walker or Panthers LB Jermaine Carter.
- The team also needs to make room and could do so by trading a starter on the defensive line. Standig thinks the team needs to do this regardless of whether or not the trade is for a quarterback in order to allocate resources more even across different units.
- When it comes to S Landon Collins, Standig finds it hard to justify his $16.2 million cap hit and thinks the team should let him walk. Standig also says it is time to move on from G Brandon Scherff and extend the contract of G Ereck Flowers.
- Standig thinks another big step for the team involves extending WR Terry McLaurin‘s deal, as well as bringing in help at running back even if veteran RB J.D. McKissic opts to re-sign with the Commanders.
- When it comes to free agency moves, Standig would like to see the team target WR Allen Robinson or S Tyrann Mathieu.
- As for in-house moves, Standig would like to see the team re-sign T Cornelius Lucas, K Joey Slye, CB Danny Johnson, WR DeAndre Carter, and WR Cam Sims.
- The Commanders are still without a head trainer as Ryan Vermillion is still on leave pending a DEA investigation. The team has begun interviews to find a replacement. (Standig)
Cowboys
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is highly confident in his skills on defense and believes that he should be matched up with the best player on the opposing team regardless of their position.
“I really like everywhere,” Parsons said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I just believe that I need to line up with the best. I want to be best-on-best. [Against the 49ers] we were going against Deebo [Samuel], I wanted that matchup with him every time. Wherever Deebo went, that’s where I wanted to go. Against Minnesota, I played linebacker, and wherever Dalvin Cook went, that’s where I wanted to go. I want it to be best-on-best. When we’re going against Patrick Mahomes and they’re not really going to run the ball 18-20 times a game, but they’ll pass, so put me against their left tackle. Or right tackle. And I’ll pass rush. That’s the best way that I can impact the game.”
Giants
- Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com notes trading CB James Bradberry would save the Giants $12.1 million with a $9.7 million dead cap hit. He is also expecting the team to shop WR Darius Slayton and S Logan Ryan, adding Ryan is the most likely of the trio to be cut.
- Rosenblatt also said GM Joe Schoen will likely listen to offers for RB Saquon Barkley, yet doesn’t believe the running back will be traded away just yet.
- Other more likely to be cut than traded by New York include LB Blake Martinez, WR Sterling Shepard, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker, and P Riley Dixon.
- When it comes to the fifth-year option of QB Daniel Jones, Rosenblatt says the team has yet to make an official decision and won’t have to until May.
