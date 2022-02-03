NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Nevada QB Carson Strong mentioned more teams he has met with at the Senior Bowl, including ones he felt went particularly well with the Commanders, Eagles, Saints and Titans. (Crissy Floyd)

Cowboys

After deciding to remain with the Cowboys, DC Dan Quinn wants to play out his contract in Dallas before moving on, claiming he has unfinished business.

“I have unfinished business here,” Quinn said, via SI.com. “We have the right people in place to accomplish the things everyone in this building is working to accomplish. We’re doing that right now. We’re doing it today — grinding toward a goal.”

Giants

Giants co-owner John Mara said he fully expects QB Daniel Jones to be the team’s quarterback in Week 1 and brought in HC Brian Daboll to maximize Jones’ talents.

“A big part of Brian’s job is going to be to try to get the most out of Daniel and put us in a position where we can make a fair evaluation of him,” Mara said, via the NY Post. “We haven’t been able to do that so far because of the way we’ve handled him.”

Mara claimed the candidates he interviewed for both general manager and head coach were “positive about Daniel.”

“They’re not willing to say that they think he’s going to be the next Patrick Mahomes,” Mara said, “but they were excited about the potential he has and the possibility of working with him. That, to me, was reassuring because that’s the way we feel as well.”

Mara said that if the team discovers that Jones isn’t the team’s long-term quarterback, Daboll will have an opportunity to help choose his successor.

“I would say yes,” Mara said. “Daniel will get a chance next year. If it doesn’t work out, we’ll go to Plan B. But we have a lot of confidence that it will work out.”