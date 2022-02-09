NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Commanders
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger estimates Commanders WR Terry McLaurin could sign a four-year, $75 million extension if Washington prioritized getting an extension done for him this summer.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Commanders owner Dan Snyder is hiring an independent investigative team to look into allegations made by Tiffani Johnston about her time with the organization.
- However, the NFL later issued its own statement saying any investigation will be run by the league and not by the team. (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- The Dallas Cowboys announced they have officially hired Robert Prince as their new WR coach.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes that given new Giants GM Joe Schoen‘s declaration that he wants to shed $40 million off the team’s cap, moving on from CB James Bradberry seems inevitable because of how much cap space it would clear.
- New York can clear $12.1 million in cap space by cutting Bradberry but Duggan believes he would have trade value to another team. He has a $13.5 million base salary for 2022 and an extension would also lower his hit, either in New York or for a new team.
- There’s no indication, per Duggan, that the Giants are considering trading RB Saquon Barkley. However, he is also doubtful of Barkley getting a second contract from New York once his deal is up after 2022.
- If Giants LB Blake Martinez doesn’t agree to some kind of pay cut, Duggan writes the team doesn’t have much of a choice other than to cut him, save $8.5 million, then look for another starting linebacker.
- Duggan calls cutting TE Kyle Rudolph to save $5 million one of the easiest decisions Schoen will make this offseason. Cutting WR Sterling Shepard would be tougher, but the veteran’s injury history makes Duggan think this is the way it will go. That results in $4.5 million in savings versus $8 million in dead money.
- The only way Giants P Riley Dixon stays, in Duggan’s opinion, is if he agrees to a major pay cut.
- According to Duggan, Giants TE Kaden Smith has a degenerative knee condition that may have reached the point of no return. He’s not expected back in 2022, not at his current $2.5 million cap hit at least.
- Duggan expects the Giants to find a cheaper No. 2 running back in the draft and cut veteran Devontae Booker to save $2.1 million.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are interviewing former Cowboys WRs coach Adam Henry for the same position on new HC Brian Daboll‘s staff.
- Giants QB Davis Webb and P Jamie Gillan both received guaranteed money in their futures contracts, with Webb receiving a $50,000 signing bonus and Gillan receiving a $100,000 signing bonus. (Duggan)
