NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Sterling Shepard

Giants WR Sterling Shepard said he’s feeling good coming off the torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season and is eager to get back in the team’s lineup.

“I’m feeling great,” Shepard said via the team’s official website. “I’ve been working my tail off with the training staff, doing everything that they ask of me and doing a little extra on my own as well. It gets overwhelming at times. You’re doing the same thing over and over again. You can get lost in it or you could just fall in love with the process, and that’s just what I’ve been trying to do. Just fall in love with it and get that strength back.”

Shepard reached out to Nets star Kevin Durant to get advice on returning from a torn Achilles and also utilized other athlete’s recoveries as inspiration and reassurance that he can return to 100%

“I also talked to Kevin Durant right when I did it on surgeons and which way to go with that,” Shepard said. “I’ve just been watching a lot of videos of guys that came back from it, and it seems like everybody has made a 100 percent recovery, so that’s what I’m hoping for.”