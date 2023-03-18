NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Rashaad Penny, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders signed DE Efe Obada for one year at $2 million with $1 million guaranteed, a $500,000 signing bonus, a $ 20,000 per game active roster bonus, and $1 million in incentives for playing time and sacks. (Aaron Wilson)

Commanders OT Andrew Wylie signed for three years at $24 million with $12 million guaranteed. There is also an $ 8 million signing bonus and a bonus of $1 million on the third day of the 2025 league year. (Wilson)

Cowboys

Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin ‘s one-year, $1.317 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and $300,000 of his $1.165 million salary is guaranteed, per Aaron Wilson.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush's two-year, $5 million deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, while his $1.5 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and $2.25 million 2024 salary is non-guaranteed. He can earn $500,000 in annual playing time incentives and a $250,000 base salary workout de-escalator. (Wilson)

Eagles

New Eagles RB Rashaad Penny has been plagued by injuries so far in his NFL career, but when healthy has shown flashes of a player who can cause nightmares for opposing defenses.

He is now looking to start fresh in Philadelphia and hopes to remain injury free.

“I just feel like 17 games are really important,” Penny told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “I know in my right mind that being here and being an Eagle, great strength and training staff, great coaches. They all take good care of their players here. I’m excited to be here and expect big things.”

“I’m just here to help,” Penny added. “I’m here to tie into what they want to do, add my elements to their game, and just be a factor. I got a really great running back room with a lot of good guys in there that can do the same thing. I’m excited to get started with this new group, see the competition level, and see where we go with it. I feel like this is a great place for me to refresh, and restart my career. I’m just excited to be here, and I can’t wait to get to work. I’m playing with a finalist MVP at QB, a great running back room, great weapons on the receivers, and obviously, arguably, the best O-line. I’m definitely excited to get to work.”

Jimmy Kempski lists linebackers Bobby Wagner, Nicholas Morrow, and Denzel Perryman as good fits for the Eagles and mentions that Perryman and Sirianni are familiar with each other from their time with the Chargers.