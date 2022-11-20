NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio had high praise of DE Montez Sweat and thinks he’s “as good as anybody” at his position around the NFL.

“I think like a lot of our guys, I think he’s putting in the work every day,” Del Rio said, via CommandersWire. “He’s been really effective getting a lot of pressure. Playing I think as good as anybody in the league on the edge against the run. He’s been really close on a lot of opportunities or situations where he’s getting pressures, and they could easily become sacks, and the numbers could jump, and then everybody is talking about how great he is doing. I think the effort, the energy, the commitment, all those things are what we’re looking for and when you do that over time, the numbers come.”

Del Rio said S Kam Curl has continued to develop and is able to handle “a lot of different roles” in their defense.

“Well, I think he’s just continued to improve, maturing,” Del Rio said. “He’s always been real heady, real intelligent, and he’s a good player for us and so happy to see it. We use him in a lot of different positions, a lot of different roles, and he’s able to handle that. Part of that is because he is bright and so he’s been an important piece for us.”

Del Rio isn’t alarmed by pass interference penalties against CB Benjamin St-Juste over the last two games and doesn’t want him to change how he’s playing.

“No, I like what he’s doing. I like how he’s doing it,” said Del Rio. “I want him to continue to challenge and play the way he has. I think he’s playing outstanding football for us.”

Commanders LB Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness in last week's win against the Eagles. (Tom Pelissero)

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke after another victory in Week 11: "A win is a win, I'm proud of the guys, but there's a lot of room for improvement." (JP Finlay)

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on the team starting Heinicke next week: "We're gonna go with Taylor. We'll work with Carson and see where Carson is, as far as whether he's ready to be the backup." (Pro Football Talk)

Commanders S Darrick Forrest on playing at a high level in Washington's defense: "I got four lions in front of me just hunting, and I'm just waiting." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Per the Athletic’s Zach Berman, Eagles TE Jack Stoll is the next man up at the tight end position after the injury to Dallas Goedert . The second-year UDFA has primarily been a blocker through two seasons but believes he’s capable of more: “I view myself as a complete tight end. Obviously, the role has been more to block, as everyone sees. But moving forward here, if it means picking up some opportunities, I’m going to do the most of what the coaches ask me to do.”

Eagles sixth-round TE Grant Calcaterra is more of a receiving threat and might be part of the team's solution. He actually played with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, too: "Grant has always been a silky smooth guy. Caught the ball well, always has. Always finds ways to get open. He's a guy that definitely will step up for us. I have trust in him to be ready for this opportunity."

Eagles WR Zach Pascal is a capable blocker for the position so Berman notes they could lean on him to try and replicate what Goedert gives the Philadelphia offense.

is a capable blocker for the position so Berman notes they could lean on him to try and replicate what Goedert gives the Philadelphia offense. Eagles DTs Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph both signed the same deal, which includes a $750,000 guaranteed base salary for the remainder of the season, a $250,000 signing bonus, and up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Pro Football Talk)

and both signed the same deal, which includes a $750,000 guaranteed base salary for the remainder of the season, a $250,000 signing bonus, and up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Pro Football Talk) There are also incentives of $62,500 for each game above 30 percent of the snaps, maxing out at $500,000, and $31,250 for each game above 35 percent of the snaps, maxing out at $250,000. Suh and Joseph can each earn $125,000 for each playoff win and qualify by either playing in 30 percent of the regular season snaps or 30 percent of the snaps in a playoff win.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on being able to pull out a win against the Colts: "There was never a doubt. I feel like there are a lot of things we can learn from. There were things that didn't go our way. We put ourselves in a bad position. But there was never any doubt." (Josh Tolentino)

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was emotional after the win due to his relationship with former Colts HC Frank Reich: "I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich. He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game." (Zach Berman)

was emotional after the win due to his relationship with former Colts HC : “I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich. He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game.” (Zach Berman) According to Pro Football Talk, Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh said that his decision of which team to sign with came down to the Eagles and 49ers.

Giants WR Darius Slayton was a trade candidate right up until the deadline and basically didn’t play until the fourth week of the season. He’s morphed into New York’s leading receiver, however, taking advantage of the opportunity injuries have afforded him and making a case to stick around a little longer.

“It started off with Green Bay, he’s worked hard,” Giants HC Brian Daboll said via the Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “He’s kept his head down. He’s been a good teammate. You’re starting to see some of the results. He’s earned the playing time he’s gotten here these last few weeks. And we’ll continue to need him to keep improving and make those plays for us.”