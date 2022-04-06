NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders’ HC Ron Rivera said that they felt it was important to target a quarterback early on in the offseason process, leading them to acquire Carson Wentz.

“Yeah, it was, because it’s changed how we approach each phase,” Rivera said, via Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus. “It really has. It’s changed how we approach things going forward. It’s taken some of the pressure off, obviously, and it’s instilled a lot more positive attitude in terms of hope and opportunity.”

Eagles

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora has been told from a few different sources that the Eagles cashing out one of their first-round picks this year for 2023 is less about eyeing a quarterback in next year’s class and more about asset allocation.

He explains it gives the Eagles more flexibility in future years without compromising their potential 2022 haul. He adds staring at three fifth-year options down the road also would have been a challenge and now the Eagles can stagger those out more. One source added: “It’s really about trying to balance your roster and be in best position to execute a short- and long-term plan.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer would not rule out the Eagles using a high pick on a quarterback even if the odds remain high they start the season with Jalen Hurts . This was before they traded one of their first-round picks for a 2023 first, however.

PFN's Tony Pauline reports Tulsa OT Tyler Smith has top 30 visits with 14 teams, including the Eagles.

has top 30 visits with 14 teams, including the Eagles. Per PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Houston CB Marcus Jones has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles.

has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles. Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey had an official visit with the Eagles. (Josh Norris)

Giants

Giants LB Blake Martinez was on the chopping block in New York, so he decided to take a pay cut in order to remain with the team while he recovers from injury. He currently feels confident that he will be back to playing at a high level in 2022.

“It was definitely a difficult decision,” Martinez said, via Giants.com. “But I think for me, it all came down to my family. I think being able to have the structure and the ability to have my daughters in the schools they’re in and have that situation handled. I just love playing football and I knew what the coaches brought here from my time rehabbing here and those types of things and the interactions. I just felt confident knowing that I can go out there and prove the type of player I am coming back from my injury”

Georgia S Lewis Cine will visit the Giants for a top 30 visit. (Dan Duggan)