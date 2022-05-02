NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders first-round WR Jahan Dotson said he was a little surprised to be selected by Washington.

“I had one meeting with Coach Terrell, the receivers coach, and that was pretty much about it,” Dotson said, via WashingtonFootballWire.com. “I hadn’t heard anything from Washington, so it was kind of a surprise to me as well as it was to you guys.”

Dotson added that he can contribute as an outside or inside receiver at the next level.

“Yeah, I think I can do both to be honest with you,” Dotson answered. “That’s one thing that I feel like is one of my biggest traits in my game is my versatility. To be able to play anywhere, be able to play inside, play outside. So I’m excited for the opportunity. Can’t wait to see what (offensive coordinator) Coach Turner has in store.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Commanders did like WR Chris Olave but passed on him because they thought his skill set would be redundant to players already on their roster.

Eagles

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Titans GM Jon Robinson told Eagles GM Howie Roseman on Wednesday that they didn’t think they’d be able to get a deal done with WR A.J. Brown and outlined the parameters of a trade they’d be willing to accept. Robinson had previously rebuffed all trade interest in Brown.

Giants

New Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux knows he was once considered to be the top pick in the draft. He told reporters that he is ready to work hard to show what type of player he can be in New York.

“Everything is about what you do,” Thibodeaux said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I feel like, one thing with me, I can’t be a guy who blows smoke. I can’t be a guy with nothing to show for it. I can’t be a guy who people look at and don’t believe in. So for me, no matter what I say, I know I have to go put in the work.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team is not shopping WR Kadarius Toney , adding that the team did not consider drafting a quarterback in the second round. (Ralph Vacchiano)

said the team is not shopping WR , adding that the team did not consider drafting a quarterback in the second round. (Ralph Vacchiano) Former Miami OL Navaughn Donaldson has accepted an offer to attend rookie minicamp with the Giants. (Barry Jackson)

has accepted an offer to attend rookie minicamp with the Giants. (Barry Jackson) Utah State EDGE Jaylin Bannerman is invited to New York Giants rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson)

is invited to New York Giants rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson) Michigan State OL Matt Allen is invited to the Giants mini-camp. (Alec Degen)