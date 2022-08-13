NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Kadarius Toney

Commanders

Commanders President Jason Wright believes the team will be playing in a new stadium in 2027 after their land lease expires. (John Keim)

Eagles

Jets LB Quincy Williams on his late hit on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts : “I should’ve slowed down. It was dumb on me. That was really it. It was like one of those learning moments. Just let up. I wasn’t paying attention to where the sideline was.” (Rich Cimini)

Jimmy Kempski mentions several notable cuts on both sides of the ball in his 53-man roster prediction, believing that QB Carson Strong, WR Greg Ward, WR Deon Cain, WR John Hightower, WR Devon Allen, TE Richard Rodgers, and TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are all on the bubble offensively.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll wouldn’t elaborate on WR Kadarius Toney‘s knee surgery this offseason but that the receiver is still working his way back.

“With all due respect, I’m just not going to get into the specifics of it really with anybody. He is working back. We’ll see where he is at when we get back,” Daboll said, via GiantsWire.

Daboll added that Tony is “working hard” and they will try to do what’s best for him going forward.

“I hope so. I think he is working hard,” Daboll said. “Again, everything we do, we talk about and try to do what’s best for the players, so we’ll see. They’ve had a couple of days here, yesterday, today, tomorrow, and recover and see where we’re at.”

Giants OL Shane Lemieux injured his toe during the team’s first preseason game and was seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot following the game. (Darryl Slater)