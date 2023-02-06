NFC Notes: Commanders, Giants, Daniel Jones, Vikings

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig says, according to multiple sources, the Commanders and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy plan to meet for an interview following the Super Bowl. Bieniemy appears to be Washington’s top target for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Standig mentions the indications appear to be that Washington will replace DB coach Chris Harris internally, with assistants like Richard Rodgers or Brent Vieselmeyer .

internally, with assistants like or . Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper met with 22 teams at the NFLPA Bowl, including the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

Giants

The Giants’ offseason will be defined by the decisions they make with QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley. Both are up for new deals and both are players New York wants to bring back. They don’t want to give them a blank check, however, and there’s an interesting game of poker coming up with just one franchise tag for the Giants to use to ensure one doesn’t hit free agency, assuming no long-term deal can be reached. Playing hardball has its own complications, too.

“For a team that is just getting out of cap trouble, they would be wise to slow-play it, but it is really hard to slow-play two guys,” an exec said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “When you are setting up a program, you want to send the right message to your players, to your coaches. The message is almost as important as the dollars.”

“When you are trying to build a culture, it is really hard not to reward players who are playing at a high level and at high volume as well,” another exec added.

SNY’s Connor Hughes talked to a pair of executives familiar with the quarterback market who pegged the value for Jones on a long-term deal to be between $35 and $37 million a year.

If Jones and his camp are seeking $40 million a year, Hughes thinks Giants GM Joe Schoen will roll with the franchise tag, which would be a little over $32 million guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Vikings

Oklahoma S Justin Broiles met with the Vikings at the Tropical Bowl. (Justin Melo)