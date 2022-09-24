NFC Notes: Commanders, Giants, Kenny Golladay, Lions

Commanders

Regarding the Commanders’ Week 3 matchup against the Eagles, DC Jack Del Rio acknowledged that Philadelphia has done well with Jalen Hurts and surrounding him with talented players.

“He’s always been very competitive. I think he’s probably playing a little more polished at the position in terms of directing the offense and distributing the ball. They’ve done a great job surrounding him with playmakers, and their offensive line is very talented, and he’s a good football player. So that’s a good group,” said Del Rio, via CommandersWire.

As for Washington’s 0-2 start, Del Rio feels that they had “good moments” in both games and expects their defensive group to improve.

“The last couple of weeks haven’t gone exactly like we’d like. There are some really good moments in each of the ball games, and I think there’s some things that we’ll certainly learn from and do a lot better going forward. So, I like the group. The group is working really hard. I think we’ve had a good time, kind of putting it all together. I expect us to play better football,” said Del Rio.

Regarding the defense allowing explosive plays, Del Rio wouldn’t point out specific players and said the entire defense is taking ownership of the situation.

“Not one thing. Like I said, we acknowledge what hasn’t gone the way you’d like. I don’t think it benefits anyone to sit here and have a finger-pointing session. We take ownership, and we have moved on. We’re getting ready for the next challenge.”

Giants

Giants WR Kenny Golladay didn’t agree with HC Brian Daboll‘s decision to only play him two snaps during Sunday’s game against the Panthers. “Of course I don’t really agree with it. Or like it,” Golladay said, via ESPN. “But I can only control what I can control, which is to come to work every day.” Golladay didn’t deny the idea when asked if there was a possibility that he could request a trade. “We’re going to see how it goes. Yeah, we’re going to see how it goes,” Golladay said. “I came here to play. I’m pretty sure they’re also paying me to play. I guess they want to see more or get whatever situated on their end. I just keep doing what I got to do as far as coming in each day… “It is what it is. It’s a business. I’m not here to be friends with coaches. They’re just co-workers to me.” Daboll’s reasoning for the lack of play time to not only Golladay but WR Kadarius Toney has been the spirit of competition. “It’s a continual competition at receiver. I’ve said it since when? I’m not being a jerk, I’ve said it since the middle of camp, right?” Daboll said. “It hasn’t changed. It’s going to be a continual competition.” Daboll doesn’t care about salary or draft pedigree, he wants to see the best players play on a weekly basis. “Again, whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent — we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out. One week doesn’t necessarily mean this is what’s going to happen the next week. I think everybody understands what we are trying to do as an organization in terms of continuing to get better, competing for spots, working as hard as you can work.” Daboll not playing favorites has caught the attention of his team. “It’s rare, but Coach has always told us he doesn’t care where you got drafted first round, second round, undrafted. He’s about what he talks about,” Giants WR Sterling Shepard said. According to Jeremy Fowler, Giants linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are both planning to play in Week 3.

and are both planning to play in Week 3. Adam Schefter notes that the team has ruled out WR Wan’Dale Robinson for Monday night, while WR Kadarius Toney and DL Leonard Williams are listed as doubtful. Lions Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown knows the name of every wide receiver drafted before him. He was even recently named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. But for him, it isn’t enough, as he wants to be known as the best receiver in the NFL. “I would say I take pride in consistency, definitely. That’s something that I take very seriously,” St. Brown said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “But, the records, it is what it is. I don’t go into the game thinking, ‘Yo, let me get this record.’ It kind of just happens. I think it’s normal now. I’m not surprised at all. Seeing the award, I don’t get excited about it anymore. I want more. I want more than just that, whether that’s playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, All-Pro, whatever it is. I want more. So, that award was cool, I see people like to post it and tell me congrats, but I don’t pay any mind to it. My goal is bigger than that.”