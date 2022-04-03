NFC Notes: Commanders, Lions, Panthers

Commanders

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said that he was “very comfortable” trading for Carson Wentz after having conversations with Colts HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard.

“Carson was the best option for us,” Mayhew said, via WashingtonFootballWire. “We were very comfortable making that decision.”

When asked about feeling pressure for success this season, Mayhew responded that there every organization feels “under pressure to win.”

“We are in this thing to win and every team is always under pressure to win,” said Mayhew.

Whether the Commanders are a contending team leading into 2022, Mayhew responded that they aren’t looking too far ahead and focusing on “continual improvement.”

“I think when you start thinking that way, you lose sight of what is important. What is really important is getting better every day. I was on two teams that went to a championship and we never really talked about that. It was about continual improvement.”

Mayhew had high praise for Wentz’s arm strength, and his ability to read coverages and go through progressions.

“An elite skill set, he is 6-foot-5 a tremendous athlete, a guy with a great arm, can make plays down the field, can see the entire field, can read coverages, can go through progressions. He has the ability to make everyone around him better.”

Lions

Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton has met extensively with the Lions. (Tony Pauline)

has met extensively with the Lions. (Tony Pauline) Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is meeting with the Jets and Ravens on Saturday and was heavily scouted by the Lions during his workout in the afternoon, according to Tony Pauline.

Panthers

It is not viewed as a good draft class of quarterbacks, unfortunately for the Panthers who desperately need a long-term solution at that position. However, GM Scott Fitterer disagrees with the popular narrative surrounding guys such as Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. He thinks out of that bunch, there’s at least one potential gem.

“Yeah, I do. Without giving too much away, I think there are guys. I think at the pro days you definitely saw it,” Fitterer said via the Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan Alexander. “I think (Pickett) is probably the most accomplished, most steady, probably closest to playing. You put him in games and you feel good about it. I think the other two guys have really special traits in different ways. I think Malik’s athleticism and arm strength is excellent. He’s a great prospect to work with.

“And Corral had this really live arm, quick release and the ball jumped out of his hand. All three of these guys are a little bit different. There are some arguments that are they the elite guys that come out in the past. Again it comes down to maybe, you take a swing until you find him.

“Desmond Ridder, you look at him, he’s got a unique leadership skill set. Really, really smart. So they all bring something different to the table. It’s how are we going to take that and fit that into our offense, what can (OC Ben) McAdoo do with them and how do we surround him to support them. And we have to decide, is this a guy that we think can be the guy. You don’t want to pick in the top 10 too often, so maybe you take a shot on a guy.”

Fitterer added the team is open to trading back and they think there will be a market with teams wanting to move up for a pass rusher, Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner , or even a quarterback: “We’re very open to trading back. Obviously, filling some of those draft holes we’re missing. But like I’ve said, if we feel like there is someone who can come in and play for us for eight years, we’ll take that person.”

, or even a quarterback: “We’re very open to trading back. Obviously, filling some of those draft holes we’re missing. But like I’ve said, if we feel like there is someone who can come in and play for us for eight years, we’ll take that person.” The team hasn’t really made a move at quarterback yet and Fitterer once again said the door is open for QB Cam Newton to come back in the right capacity: “If Cam is sitting there and he feels it’s the right fit at some point, maybe he’s an option to come back. A lot of that is going to be in his hands. Does he want to come back? Does he want to take this role? We’re very open to that. But we weren’t just going to run out and sign a guy to sign a guy. We want to have an upgrade.”

to come back in the right capacity: “If Cam is sitting there and he feels it’s the right fit at some point, maybe he’s an option to come back. A lot of that is going to be in his hands. Does he want to come back? Does he want to take this role? We’re very open to that. But we weren’t just going to run out and sign a guy to sign a guy. We want to have an upgrade.” Fitterer elaborated on what his view of the right role and right fit is for the Panthers and Newton: “Be willing to come in — to me it’s still an open competition. Until someone owns that position, the door is open for us. If the time is right, if he sees a fit, and we see a fit, then we’ll bring him back. You can’t have enough guys like him in the building from a leadership standpoint, from a presence standpoint, an example for that room.”

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen says he’s had a top-30 visit with the Panthers. (Billy Marshall)