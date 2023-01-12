NFC Notes: Commanders, Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig lists some potential replacements for former Commanders OC Scott Turner, including an internal promotion for QB coach Ken Zampese.
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera could also turn to familiar faces from his Panthers days with either Bills assistant Mike Shula or Boston College assistant Rob Chudzinski.
- Some other options, per Standig, include Jaguars QB coach Mike McCoy, Rams TE coach Thomas Brown, Bills QB coach Joe Brady or former Broncos OC Pat Shurmur.
- Standig adds there also could be an opportunity to hire a big name like Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy or former Colts HC Frank Reich.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans have requested to speak with Commanders DB coach Chris Harris for a position on their defensive staff.
- Fowler writes that Harris could fill a defensive backs coach or passing-game coordinator type of role.
- Field Yates notes that the Commanders will roll over $5,537,577 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.
Cowboys
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes there are a number of reasons to take Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at his word that he won’t fire HC Mike McCarthy even with a loss in the wildcard round.
- The first is that McCarthy has actually done a strong job getting this team to 12 wins, overcoming five starts from backup QB Cooper Rush and the absence of LT Tyron Smith for most of the season.
- The second is that Jones, contrary to his reputation, has actually been patient to a high degree with past coaching hires.
- Field Yates notes that the Cowboys will roll over $3,922,477 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.
Eagles
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts returned for Week 18 against the Giants to help the team clinch the No. 1 seed but HC Nick Sirianni believes it was worth it in order to get Hurts an extra week of rest with a Wild Card bye.
“We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play,” Sirianni said, via NFL.com on Tuesday. “He’s going to be a little bit healthier than what he was obviously the other day.”
“We didn’t feel like we were putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, he knew it was going to hurt him like hell,” Sirianni added. “That’s the kind of player he is, that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it because it was important for him to be out there. He knew how important it was to him and his teammates to be out there.”
- Field Yates notes that the Eagles will roll over $5,433,472 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.
Giants
Giants QB Daniel Jones said that they aren’t satisfied just achieving a playoff berth and there was confidence in the team stemming back to training camp.
“I think we’re definitely not satisfied just to have made the playoffs,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s not how we see it as a group. We were confident in our team dating back to training camp and knew what we were able to accomplish. We’re by no means satisfied just to be in the playoffs. We expect to play well and to win. And that’s our expectation every week; that doesn’t change this week.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!