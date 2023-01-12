NFC Notes: Commanders, Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts returned for Week 18 against the Giants to help the team clinch the No. 1 seed but HC Nick Sirianni believes it was worth it in order to get Hurts an extra week of rest with a Wild Card bye.

“We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play,” Sirianni said, via NFL.com on Tuesday. “He’s going to be a little bit healthier than what he was obviously the other day.”

“We didn’t feel like we were putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, he knew it was going to hurt him like hell,” Sirianni added. “That’s the kind of player he is, that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it because it was important for him to be out there. He knew how important it was to him and his teammates to be out there.”

Field Yates notes that the Eagles will roll over $5,433,472 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones said that they aren’t satisfied just achieving a playoff berth and there was confidence in the team stemming back to training camp.

“I think we’re definitely not satisfied just to have made the playoffs,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s not how we see it as a group. We were confident in our team dating back to training camp and knew what we were able to accomplish. We’re by no means satisfied just to be in the playoffs. We expect to play well and to win. And that’s our expectation every week; that doesn’t change this week.”