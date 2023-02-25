NFC Notes: Commanders, Sam Howell, Eagles, Seahawks

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin expressed confidence in QB Sam Howell and thinks the quarterback managed himself well through his rookie season.

“His first start against the Cowboys was a great first step,” McLaurin said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but I think just the way he handled himself from a demeanor standpoint, the way he prepared throughout that entire week against a really good defense, and the way he handled himself even when he had adversity during the game was outstanding for a guy [making] his first start at the end of the year.”

McLaurin mentioned Howell is already training for next season.

“I know he’s working really hard, where he’s training right now, to be ready for the springtime. And I know the receivers, we’re excited to get ready to help him out.”

Eagles

Seahawks

Seahawks ST ace Nick Bellore said it was an easy decision to re-sign with the team.

“Before I was here, this was always where I wanted to end up, just because you hear the lore of being here, then finally getting here and being around everybody in the building, there’s no other place I’d want to be,” Bellore said, via the team’s website. “To be here late in my career has been incredible.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said Bellore embodies the team’s culture and was happy to keep him in Seattle.

“He’s just everything to everybody,” Carroll said. “Playmaking, play style, mentality, all of that.”

Bellore said his continuing his career with Seattle wasn’t in question so long as they wanted him back.

“I feel as good as I’ve ever felt, and I’m ready to play as long as my body and a team will allow me to,” he said. “If I felt like things were starting to go, I wouldn’t do it, because I don’t want to go out there just to go out there. I want to stay at the level I’ve been playing at the last couple of years and continue to improve, which I think I can still do. Obviously, on paper I’m quite old — and in reality, probably — but it was never a question that I was done.“