NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Dieter Kutenbach of the Mercury News points out that 49ers DBs coach Daniel Bullocks is no longer included on the team’s coaching roster, but there’s been no indication of a move.

Rams

Aaron Wilson reports the Rams have parted ways with interim ST coordinator Ben Kotwica, along with assistant coaches Mike Harris and Matthew Harper.

Seahawks

Veteran WR Cooper Kupp signed on with the Seahawks last offseason following his eight years with the Rams. Kupp revealed that his departure from Los Angeles wasn’t an amicable situation.

“When it ended with the Rams, we weren’t in a good place,” Kupp said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic.

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV spent the first three years of his career with the Rams before being traded to the Titans in 2024. Jones had a similar feeling about his time in Los Angeles.

“They were done with him,” Jones said. “(They said), ‘He’s not worth it.’ They said that about a lot of us.”

Jones reached out to Kupp when his time with the Rams was coming to an end and told the veteran receiver that he could help create a Super Bowl contender with the Seahawks.

“I texted him and let him know — ‘I understand the situation; I’ve been there. This team that we’ve got here, it’s special. If you come and join us, I believe we’ve got a chance to (go) to the Super Bowl. Not only do we want you, but we want you because you’ll be a beneficial part and help us win this championship.’ He trusted it. So, for him to be here, it’s everything,” Jones said.

Silver says the Rams didn’t give Kupp the option of a pay cut instead of releasing him last offseason. Kupp told Silver he was urged to retire, and Silver says other sources told him Kupp came to believe the Rams were telling other teams not to sign him for anything besides the veteran minimum, citing age and injuries.

Silver explains the relationship started to fracture when Kupp felt like he became an afterthought in the offense following the breakout of Rams WR Puka Nacua . He also thought the Rams were disingenuous about whether they explored trading him before the deadline in 2024.

. He also thought the Rams were disingenuous about whether they explored trading him before the deadline in 2024. Kupp told Silver that when he was cut, the higher-ups from the Rams did not call him to thank him for his contributions, though he later talked with HC Sean McVay and maintains a good relationship there.

and maintains a good relationship there. Tensions flared when the Rams and Seahawks played in Week 16. Silver, citing several witnesses, says that Rams and Seahawks coaches took an elevator down together from the boxes to the locker room at halftime, which is a common occurrence. Kupp had fumbled in the red zone in the second quarter. One Rams offensive coach asked which player had fumbled, then snickered as if he expected the answer when told it was Kupp.

That prompted Seahawks OLB coach Chris Partridge to take offense, and he got into a shouting match with Rams assistant Drew Wilkins and had to be held back by his fellow coaches.