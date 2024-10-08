NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Leonard Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall‘s practice window won’t open because of the short week but he will continue to rehab, per HC Kyle Shanahan. (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was hoping WR Cooper Kupp could return from a sprained ankle after the team’s bye in Week 6 but cautioned the media that there was no guarantee at this point.

“That would be an ideal target, yes,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “…That is something that in an ideal world, yeah, he’s ready to go. [Week 7’s game against the Raiders] was always an optimistic target date just based on a few weeks back that we had set. But by no means is that guaranteed.”

McVay also mentioned that QB Matthew Stafford was dealing with back soreness after the loss to the Packers but didn’t expect it would keep the veteran down.

“This guy’s been playing for a long time,” McVay said of Stafford. “He’s as tough as it gets. He took some shots yesterday, he’s taken some shots this year and throughout the course of his career. So [I] think he just had a little bit of back soreness and it’s something that we want to monitor. I didn’t want to make it too big of a deal because we don’t expect it to be something that does limit his ability to participate in practice when we do get back here.”

Seahawks

Seattle lost a heartbreaking game to the Giants in Week 5 where the potential game-tying field goal attempt in the fourth quarter was blocked and returned for a touchdown. Seahawks DT Leonard Williams feels they didn’t play with enough urgency or respect for their opponent because of early-season success.

“I think we expected to come out here and beat this team, and I think, in a way, we kind of underestimated them and we didn’t throw the first punch,” Williams said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “When we took the first punch, it made us be like, ‘Woah,’ as a team. You could kind of see it on peoples’ faces and stuff like that. We need to come out with a better mindset (against the 49ers).”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said that their play on all three levels was inexcusable.

“We got outplayed and outexecuted today,” Macdonald added. “All three phases, all three levels of the defense, myself included. We got outplayed today on defense.”

Macdonald on their rushing attack: “Got to give the ball to K9 (Walker) more, period. Zach (Charbonnet) as well.” (Bob Condotta)

Macdonald on OLB Uchenna Nwosu ‘s status: “I think Chenna’s might be longer than we wanted, with his thigh.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

‘s status: “I think Chenna’s might be longer than we wanted, with his thigh.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet was fined $45,020 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 4.