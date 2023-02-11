NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recently said he is “upset” over former OC Kellen Moore being fired but happy he landed with the Chargers. Owner Jerry Jones responded that Prescott takes all he can from his coaches.

“I’m not going to speak for him but I don’t know of anybody that probably looks in the mirror more than Dak,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “And is into self-correcting, self-improvement. That’s what he’s about. That’s the outstanding quality. He takes what he gets, he takes all he can get from Kellen or whether it’s Mike [McCarthy], or whoever.”

Eagles

Regarding the Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts in 2020 despite Carson Wentz leading them to three straight playoff appearances, GM Howie Roseman said they were concerned with Wentz’s durability given he only had 12 snaps in six playoff games.

“We were making sure that we had depth there,” Roseman said, via Kevin Manahan of NJ Advance Media. “We had played, at that time, six playoff games. And Carson had played a total of 12 snaps in those games.”

Roseman said his goal is to continue adding talent and improve the roster.

“Our job is to bring in as many good players as possible,” Roseman said. “If you’re not better than a guy that we drafted, how are you going to be better than the best players in the league?”

Giants

Pat Leonard reports that the Giants have parted ways with special teams quality control coach Nick Williams .

. Connor Hughes believes that the Giants’ ability to retain DC Don Martindale this offseason could be one of their biggest triumphs of the offseason as he would have been a much larger piece to replace than OC Mike Kafka and would have taken other members of the staff with him if he left for a team such as the Colts.