NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper is pushing himself to play against the Eagles despite having a cracked rib, saying he is motivated by wanting to be the best: “It’s getting better every day. I’ll be ready.” (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott called Ezekiel Elliott an “unselfish player” and his commitment to the team has never been questioned: “(Ezekiel Elliott) has always been a very unselfish player and is gonna do whatever it takes for this team’s success. So if there’s any misnomer about that, you probably should nix that and get rid of it now. He’s all about the team. He’s all about the brotherhood.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys' LB Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Week 3. Neal is unvaccinated and had already entered protocol as a close contact. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Adam Caplan reports that Eagles OT Jordan Mailata ‘s knee injury is regarding his MCL but its degree has not been indicated.

Eagles’ T Andre Dillard practiced well last week, according to OL coach Jeff Stoutland, and could be facing a career-defining game in Week 3. (Mike Kaye)

According to Eagles' HC Nick Sirianni, veteran S Rodney McLeod will be out against the Cowboys for Week 3. (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants’ rookie WR Kadarius Toney has only played 24 snaps and had two touches over the first two weeks of the season. According to OC Jason Garrett, the first-round pick may be too far behind in the offense after missing time prior to the season.

“Kadarius hasn’t played a lot of football for us, yet,” said Garrett, via Ralph Vacchiano of sny.tv. “He missed the spring. He missed most of the training camp. He practiced about three days before the season started. So he’s a young player who’s learning. (It’s) no fault of his. He’s just been hurt and been sick and has been dealing with some different things. He’ll be a piece of what we’re doing. We have a lot of guys on offense that we like and we want to get the ball to. We were excited to draft Kadarius and we’re excited to have him on our team. We’re excited to play him. But we’re excited about playing Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and some of the other guys, too. Our guys are going to earn their opportunities.”

Although Giants WR Kadarius Toney admits that he would like to make more plays after appearing in just 19 snaps in Week 2, he remains focused on ways to “increase my role.”

“Yeah, a play would be pretty good,” Toney said, via ProFootballTalk. “As far as me taking that [as] the first thing on my mind as soon as I wake up, not really. I wake up every day, come in, do my job, do what I can every day to increase my role, increase my ability every day. I don’t really need justification from everybody about what I’m doing because I understand what’s going on.”

Giants HC Joe Judge said they monitored WRs Kenny Golladay (hip) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) in Friday’s practice and wouldn’t provide comments on their availability for Week 3. (Zack Rosenblatt)

said they monitored WRs (hip) and (ankle) in Friday’s practice and wouldn’t provide comments on their availability for Week 3. (Zack Rosenblatt) Judge said TE Evan Engram (calf) is making progress and had a good day of practice on Friday.