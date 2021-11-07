NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones following his team’s loss to the Denver Broncos: “I thought they had a good plan against Dak and executed it well. We needed some plays to happen. … Certainly, it’s inexplicable … They played an outstanding football game against what we think is a good football team, and that’s the Dallas Cowboys.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys’ DE Randy Gregory knows the team needs to review the film of the loss this week: “We’re not just going to burn it and move on. There’s a lot of things we can take from it. We can learn from these experiences and come back better.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott said his right knee issue is “something I’ve been dealing with the past couple weeks. A guy landed on it.” He continued to play through the injury against the Vikings. (Gehlken)
- Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy on the loss: “We were outcoached, we were outplayed all the way through. This is the first time I felt our energy didn’t exceed our opponent’s, and that was disappointing. …We weren’t the most physical team today.” (Gehlken)
Eagles
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles communicated with DT Fletcher Cox on trade discussions, which made it easier for them to keep Cox in Philadelphia when no trade manifested.
- Garafolo adds the Eagles got interest from the Chargers and Jason La Canfora reported the Steelers were also interested. Philadelphia didn’t get the Day 2 pick it was seeking, though.
Giants
- Giants’ RB Devontae Booker got an X-Ray on his hip and said that he is fine. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Giants FB Elijhaa Penny was fined $5,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
Cowboys played the Broncos today, not the Vikings.