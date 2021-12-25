NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said that he would be willing to move one of Dallas’ home games to Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium given they have a large fanbase in Mexico.

“To do a home game, you give up one of your games at your stadium,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “So the Cowboys want to always be positioning for the visiting team slot so you can always play your full complement of games in your stadium. But even if it meant in the future moving a game from the stadium to Mexico, I would do that to make sure Mexico and our Mexican fans everywhere understand what our Mexican fans mean to us.”

Jones added that he would like preseason and regular-season games in Mexico City given the large attendance of their games south of the border.

“We want to play games down there. Play preseason games and regular-season games in the future,” Jones said. “We had the largest international game that’s ever been played in Mexico in Azteca Stadium.”

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles worked out K Blake Haubeil and K Tyler Rausa , per Aaron Wilson.

and K , per Aaron Wilson. Eagles OT Jordan Mailata (ankle) expects to play in Week 16: “I’ll be ready for Sunday.” (Mike Kaye)

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata (ankle) expects to play in Week 16: "I'll be ready for Sunday." (Mike Kaye)

Giants

