NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said that he would be willing to move one of Dallas’ home games to Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium given they have a large fanbase in Mexico.
“To do a home game, you give up one of your games at your stadium,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “So the Cowboys want to always be positioning for the visiting team slot so you can always play your full complement of games in your stadium. But even if it meant in the future moving a game from the stadium to Mexico, I would do that to make sure Mexico and our Mexican fans everywhere understand what our Mexican fans mean to us.”
Jones added that he would like preseason and regular-season games in Mexico City given the large attendance of their games south of the border.
“We want to play games down there. Play preseason games and regular-season games in the future,” Jones said. “We had the largest international game that’s ever been played in Mexico in Azteca Stadium.”
Eagles
- The Philadelphia Eagles worked out K Blake Haubeil and K Tyler Rausa, per Aaron Wilson.
- Eagles OT Jordan Mailata (ankle) expects to play in Week 16: “I’ll be ready for Sunday.” (Mike Kaye)
Giants
Ralph Vacchiano of SNY takes a look at several quarterback options for the Giants to consider this offseason should they move on from Daniel Jones.
- Vacchiano writes that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would likely cost more than two first-round picks, while they would need to clear cap space with currently just $3.5 million available for 2022.
- Regarding Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Vacchiano doesn’t think acquiring Watson is a good idea given he’s “too high-profile” and has too many unknowns with his current legal situation.
- Should the Giants look toward the 2022 NFL Draft, Vacchiano names Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, and Nevada’s Carson Strong as the top prospects to watch.
- Vacchiano could see Raiders QB Marcus Mariota being a capable stop-gap option while New York discovers their quarterback of the future.
- As for Saints QB Jameis Winston, Vacchiano notes that he’s recovering from a torn ACL and could be a “Plan B” behind Jones.
- Three more stop-gap options Vacchiano could see are Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater, Bills QB Mitch Trubisky, and Texans QB Tyrod Taylor.
- Vacchiano closes with Panthers QB Cam Newton and Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett as two backup options to consider.
- The Giants ruled out three players from Week 16 including OL Ben Bredeson (Ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (Neck), and WR Collin Johnson (Hamstring). (Ralph Vacchiano)
- New York also listed to following players as questionable: WR Kadarius Toney (Oblique, COVID-19), LB Oshane Ximines (COVID-19), DL Austin Johnson (Foot), DB J.R. Reed (COVID-19).C
