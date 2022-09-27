NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay, Cole Beasley

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy remains committed to WR CeeDee Lamb, especially after the team’s win over the Giants on Monday night.

“CeeDee’s our No. 1 receiver, so that’ll never change,” McCarthy said, via NFL.com. “He did so many good things in the game.”

Lamb had one of the worst drops of the NFL season so far, punctuating what had been a rough first few games for him. He made up for it later with a few huge plays, however, including a one-handed snag on the go-ahead touchdown.

“I was willing to do anything to make up for a touchdown potentially that I left in the first quarter,” Lamb said. “It was tough. It was a tough one. But I’m happy we came out victorious.”

“You know, it was a tough third quarter,” Lamb added. “I kept thinking about it. All the guys kept preaching to me, ‘Let it go. Let it go. We still got more game left.’ And fourth quarter when I kept hearing my number being called I knew it was my opportunity again, so I had to step up. Fourth down most definitely. Because without it, I don’t get no touchdown. Conversions, we preach toughness and willingness, and I was willing to put my body out on the line. But all the other ten guys and the guys that are one the sideline, they’re believing in me. They trust my talent and so do I. Them guys have my back the whole game. It’s gonna have its ebbs and flows. It’s all about being consistent. Staying positive. Everything’s not gonna go my way. And when it does, it’s gonna go big.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Michael Gallup (knee) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee): “At the end of the day, the player has to feel right. We let those guys make the call. They’ll be out there next week in all likelihood.” ( WR(knee) and TE(knee): “At the end of the day, the player has to feel right. We let those guys make the call. They’ll be out there next week in all likelihood.” ( Jon Machota

Jones on Jason Peters: “I didn’t plan for him to be able to play guard. He’s a Hall of Fame player. He can really still play and gives us the ability to move him inside or play both tackle spots. (He) was one of the highlights of the game for me.” ( veteran OL: “I didn’t plan for him to be able to play guard. He’s a Hall of Fame player. He can really still play and gives us the ability to move him inside or play both tackle spots. (He) was one of the highlights of the game for me.” ( Machota

Eagles Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice writes if Eagles QB Jalen Hurts continues his strong start to the season, the Eagles will have their biggest question mark for 2023 solved.

continues his strong start to the season, the Eagles will have their biggest question mark for 2023 solved. That would free them up to use their considerable draft capital on other needs. Kempski highlights edge rusher and cornerback as the two biggest ones, as Philadelphia hasn’t gotten much production out of anyone except DE Josh Sweat so far. At corner, James Bradberry is on a one-year deal and Darius Slay will be 32 in 2023.

so far. At corner, is on a one-year deal and will be 32 in 2023. Kempski notes the Eagles’ decisions with guys like RB Miles Sanders , DT Javon Hargrave and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson will dictate whether running back, defensive tackle or safety are needs next offseason.

, DT and S will dictate whether running back, defensive tackle or safety are needs next offseason. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer writes in all probability, Hurts will be in the team’s places as the long-term starter this offseason. He’s improved dramatically as a pocket passer yet again and McLane says the Eagles will be thrilled with his trajectory of development.

McLane notes the Eagles are likely already starting to plan for a potential extension, as Hurts will be eligible this offseason as he enters a contract year in 2023 and Philadelphia prefers to get deals done earlier rather than later.

Giants Giants WR Kenny Golladay talked about his big drop that had plenty of people talking in Week 3. “I missed one opportunity, I wish I had it back,” Golladay said, via NFL.com. “Me just not looking it all the way in. Me just trying to make a play for the team and get up the field. I was running before I really secured the ball. That’s pretty much all that that was. That’s stuff that can’t happen, especially when 8 is pretty much doing everything to get us the ball and to get us in position to win the football game. I want to be a guy that can make that play, so I definitely put that on myself. It was third down and that can’t happen. It’s very difficult. I’m beating myself up about it. I definitely wish I could have it back.” The Giants were willing to take on a significant amount of Golladay’s salary to move him before the roster cutdown and have been making him available for some time, with his contract situation proving difficult. (Albert Breer)

Giants HC Brian Daboll on getting wide receiver help after the loss of WR Sterling Shepard : “The guys that we have. Those guys are going to have to work hard, build trust with the quarterback. Hopefully we make some strides in that area.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

on getting wide receiver help after the loss of WR : “The guys that we have. Those guys are going to have to work hard, build trust with the quarterback. Hopefully we make some strides in that area.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Daboll added WRs Kadarius Toney and second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson are “getting closer” to returning but doesn’t know their status for Week 4. (Dan Salomone)

and second-rounder are “getting closer” to returning but doesn’t know their status for Week 4. (Dan Salomone) The Giants could potentially sign WR Cole Beasley from the Buccaneers’ practice squad and had previously shown interest in him, however it’s viewed as a long shot unless they’re willing to pay more than they have been. (Dan Duggan)

from the Buccaneers’ practice squad and had previously shown interest in him, however it’s viewed as a long shot unless they’re willing to pay more than they have been. (Dan Duggan) Giants CB Rodarius Williams had surgery for a bone spur in his knee during training camp and could be eligible to return in Week 5. (Duggan)

had surgery for a bone spur in his knee during training camp and could be eligible to return in Week 5. (Duggan) Giants RB Saquon Barkley commented on the injury to Shepard: “I’ve been in that situation. Everyone’s around you when they do the test. So I kinda just tried to get a sense and read what happened. He just gave me a look of disappointment. But I’ve been through this process so I’m definitely gonna be there to help if it is that. But also go to sleep, say a prayer and hope for the best. You never know.” (Pat Leonard)

commented on the injury to Shepard: “I’ve been in that situation. Everyone’s around you when they do the test. So I kinda just tried to get a sense and read what happened. He just gave me a look of disappointment. But I’ve been through this process so I’m definitely gonna be there to help if it is that. But also go to sleep, say a prayer and hope for the best. You never know.” (Pat Leonard) Former Giants LB Blake Martinez preferred to be moved elsewhere and initiated the conversations about the team releasing him prior to the season starting. (Art Stapleton)