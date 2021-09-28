NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been impressed with CB Trevon Diggs, who has three interceptions in three games to start the 2021 season.

“A receiver faking it as a D-back,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken the Dallas Morning News. “He plays that ball and makes those special plays. And obviously, he’s not only got talent, but by the way, he’s worked to get in position to make those plays. He’s a difference-maker.”

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said Diggs practicing against the Cowboys offense is helping him this year.

“Tre is a ballplayer, man,” Parsons said. “I told him, I’m starting my MVP, All-Pro corner [campaign] for Tre Diggs already. He’s just helping this defense so [much]. He’s really making it easier for guys like me to get to the quarterback. I’m very happy for him.

“He brings that dog every day [in practice]. I think him going against CeeDee [Lamb], Amari [Cooper]. I mean, it’s so much deeper than that. You see Ced [Wilson] out there. You see Noah [Brown]. I don’t see a weak link in that receiver corps. You’ve got [Michael Gallup], too. So Tre, every day is challenging, push up everything. I think he’s ready for the moment. He told me he’s going to be the best, so I don’t expect anything less from him.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said he was the reason the team lost to Dallas Monday night.

“This didn’t go my way, things didn’t go our way,” Hurts said, via AP’s Stephen Hawkins. “It’s tough. All I can do is take ownership for how I played, and how it affected the team in the end.”

However, Hurts isn’t going to dwell long on his performance.

“You take you a deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it,” he said via Jeff Skversky. “You flush it and move on. We’re going to flush it and move on.” Eagles C Jason Kelce said he is saddened by G Isaac Seumalo‘s injury: “He’s a guy that’s never really been given the credit he was due for how truly good he is as a player and a teammate. I felt like he was finally getting that this year.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Despite the 0-3 start, Giants HC Joe Judge told the media the team will turn it around.

“We’re going to be all right guys, you got that?” Judge said, via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. “We’ll be all right.”

Judge added he isn’t worried about how his team will approach practice after three straight losses.

“I think the DNA of our team is a team that comes back and goes to work,” Judge said. “Look, no one is going to be happy after a loss, that’s the reality of what it is. The element of what we do as professionals (is) we’ve got to come back and go to work. In terms of the morale of the team, I trust in the way the guys work.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Giants OL Ben Bredeson could miss some time with a hand injury.

could miss some time with a hand injury. Judge mentioned there’s a chance both WR John Ross and fourth-round OLB Elerson Smith will be coming off of IR this week. Both will be evaluated beginning on Wednesday. (Pat Leonard)

and fourth-round OLB will be coming off of IR this week. Both will be evaluated beginning on Wednesday. (Pat Leonard) Judge notes the team is planning on sticking with OC Jason Garrett despite the team’s recent struggles; “We’re going to stay on the track and make sure we get things right before we make any radical changes.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said QB Taylor Heinicke needs to be more of a game-manager.

“When Taylor manages things and doesn’t force things, you can see him move the ball for us,” Rivera said, via NBC Sports’ Peter Hailey. “But when he tries to do more than he needs to, bad things seem to happen.”

Rivera mentioned he just wants Heinicke to relax and play the game in front of him.

“‘Look, right now, don’t look over your shoulder,'” Rivera said. “‘Just look forward. Play the game. Take what’s out there. Manage the game. Make plays when you have to, not all the time.’ I told him today, ‘Look, make the right play. Make it because it’s the right play, not because it’s hard or because it’s easy, because it’s the right decision out there. That’s what you have to do.'”