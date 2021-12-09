NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn‘s work in relief of HC Mike McCarthy this past week brings up a natural question of whether Quinn would like to be a head coach again. He still isn’t sure, saying that at the very least he would be “selective” with any future coaching opportunities. He’s also thrilled to be a coordinator again in Dallas.

“There’s definitely days like [Thursday] where it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to do that.’ Then there’s other days where I’m seeing Mike do administrative stuff and schedules and other things and I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go talk about the defense,'” Quinn said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “There’s pros and cons to it. But I definitely didn’t come here to think about what my next job would be. I came here to see what it could turn into and have fun doing it. I’m trying hard, and doing a good job of it, to not look past where I’m at.”