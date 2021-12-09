NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn‘s work in relief of HC Mike McCarthy this past week brings up a natural question of whether Quinn would like to be a head coach again. He still isn’t sure, saying that at the very least he would be “selective” with any future coaching opportunities. He’s also thrilled to be a coordinator again in Dallas.
“There’s definitely days like [Thursday] where it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to do that.’ Then there’s other days where I’m seeing Mike do administrative stuff and schedules and other things and I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go talk about the defense,'” Quinn said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “There’s pros and cons to it. But I definitely didn’t come here to think about what my next job would be. I came here to see what it could turn into and have fun doing it. I’m trying hard, and doing a good job of it, to not look past where I’m at.”
- According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys have “some concern” RB Tony Pollard won’t play on Sunday with a knee injury.
- McCarthy said Pollard suffered a strained foot strain during his 58-yard touchdown in Week 13 against the Saints. (Michael Gehlken)
- McCarthy added that Pollard is “on track” to play in Week 14.
- Pollard said he feels pain when running on his torn plantar fascia but it is still progressively improving: “They say once you tear it, it actually heals better, and you don’t feel it as much. I’m waiting until I get to that point.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Regarding Cowboys WR Amari Cooper being ready for a full workload in Sunday’s game, McCarthy responded that there’s “no reason” Cooper won’t be fully active: “I have no reason to think he’s not.” (Michael Gehlken)
- As for Cowboys WR Noah Brown (groin) landing on the injured reserve, McCarthy confirmed that the receiver will miss some time: “[Brown] is going to be a couple-week injury.” (Michael Gehlken)
Eagles
- In an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he believes Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for the Eagles if they inquired with Seattle.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni promised an update on G Brandon Brooks after the team’s bye but the Athletic’s Bo Wulf is at the point where he would be surprised if he sees Brooks play in an Eagles uniform again. The veteran has been on injured reserve since Week 2.
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman highlights Chargers WR Mike Williams as someone the Eagles might have interest in if he reaches free agency, as a good chunk of their coaching staff on offense has roots with the Chargers.
- Regarding their quarterback situation, Berman believes there’s a better chance the Eagles trade for a splashy veteran quarterback than draft a first-round rookie to replace Jalen Hurts.
- Berman mentions he would be surprised if Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon is not back for a second season in 2022.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe would be a bit surprised if the Giants don’t exercise QB Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option. However, the potential for a new general manager with no allegiance to Jones complicates that.
- Giants HC Joe Judge refuted reports of Jones injuring his neck in Week 11 against the Buccaneers, adding he suffered the injury in Week 12 against the Eagles: “Anything about Daniel Jones hurting neck in Tampa was completely inaccurate.” (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants TE coach Derek Dooley said they are working on getting more “skill players” involved in their offense: “Obviously the first key element of getting skill players involved is having them dressed on game-day. It’s hard to get them the ball when they’re in a sweatsuit.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
