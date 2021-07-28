NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team was considering signing S Malik Hooker for a while.
“This conversation has gone on for quite some time,” McCarthy said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I think the obvious is we’re working through protocols because of the state we’re in, so I don’t have anything official. But there’s definitely interest. I think he just gives us another excellent football player. He brings competition. We just feel he’ll be a really good fit for us.”
Former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman said QB Dak Prescott has looked good so far after recovering from ankle surgery.
“He looked great,” Aikman said. “I mean, he looked really good. Every time I see him each year I just think he continues to get better and better. I know that there’s a lot of concern about the ankle and how he’s doing there, but it’s probably stronger than his other ankle with everything he has in it. But I thought he looked great today and I expect him to really have an outstanding season.”
Cowboys ST Coordinator John Fassell isn’t worried about K Greg Zuerlein‘s offseason back surgery.
“We’ve been through it before with him with a low back and years before that with a groin,” Fassel said. “He’s a true pro. (Britt Brown) and our training staff have done amazing work with him all summer. Hopefully he’ll be ready in a couple weeks. Hopefully we’ll get a preseason game in. No doubt, with his experience, he’ll be ready for Week 1.”
Eagles
- 94 WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks points out some notable players to receive first-team reps at the start of training camp including Andre Dillard at left tackle, first-rounder DeVonta Smith and Travis Fulgham at receiver, and TE Dallas Goedert.
- The Athletic’s Zach Beman notes Eagles OL Jordan Mailata also rotated heavily with the first-team offense at left tackle.
- Eagles WR Jalen Reagor was listed on the injury report with “lower body tightness.” (Jeff McLane)
- Eagles GM Howie Roseman said the Eagles’ players have a vaccination rate of 90 percent. (Tim McManus)
- Roseman added Eagles TE Zach Ertz is expected to be on the team’s regular-season roster after being a trade candidate earlier this offseason. (Josh Tolentino)
- Roseman is grateful Ertz is at training camp based on his leadership: “When you talk about the guys that are here and the kind of player that he is, and you think about our…young skill position group, and having a Pro Bowl player like that on your roster who players can learn from, it’s huge, it’s huge for us.” (Berman)
- Roseman mentioned that the Eagles have evaluated other available quarterbacks, but called it “typical front office activity.” (Jimmy Kempski)
- Eagles DT Fletcher Cox said that rookie DL Milton Williams opened training camp at defensive end behind Brandon Graham. (McLane)
- Graham, entering Year 12 of his career, told reported that he’d like to play 15 years in order to potentially play alongside his children and win a Super Bowl. (Kempski)
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts confirmed he’s fully vaccinated. (Kempski)
Giants
- Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv is eager to see if GM David Gettleman can fix the offensive line troubles for the Giants with young players such as LT Andrew Thomas, LG Shane Lemieux, C Nick Gates, RG Will Hernandez, and RT Matt Peart.
- Vacchiano also believes the Giants have solid veteran depth in G Zach Fulton, C Jonotthan Harrison and T Nate Solder.
- Vacchiano is hoping the Giants find a pass-rushing partner for DL Leonard Williams and adds that LB Lorenzo Carter appeared to be poised for a breakout season prior to rupturing his Achilles. Carter will now have to compete with newcomers such as second-round pick LB Azeez Ojulari.
- Giants HC Joe Judge said they are considering flexing Gates from center to guard at times. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Judge had high praise for Hernandez this offseason after he shed 20 pounds: “I’m impressed by how hard Will Hernandez has worked, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him over the last few months to get better.” (Matt Lombardo)
- The Giants are bringing in C Evan Boehm for a workout this week. (Aaron Wilson)
Washington
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig writes that how Washington uses WR Curtis Samuel will have a major impact on how the rest of the receiving corps shakes out.
- If Samuel plays more outside like he did the last time he was with this offensive coaching staff, that opens things up for Adam Humphries to take on the full-time slot receiver role. If Samuel sees a bunch of time in the slot, either Cam Sims or third-round rookie Dyami Brown would start outside.
- The Athletic’s Rhiannon Walker writes that while Washington wants to use RB Antonio Gibson more in the passing game, veteran RB J.D. McKissic is the team’s best pass protector and that should help him keep a role.
- She adds the team will give 2020 fourth-round OL Saahdiq Charles a chance to win a starting job at guard, and he’s someone to keep an eye on as a potential long-term successor to G Brandon Scherff.
- Walker thinks Washington LB Cole Holcomb is in line to take a step forward in his third season if he can stay healthy, as he battled a concussion last year.
- Washington DE James Smith-Williams had shin surgery earlier in the offseason but should be fine for training camp. (Standig)
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said Samuel suffered a groin injury during minicamp but has “very low” concern that it’s a long-term issue: “Had the groin injury in minicamp so we’ll bring him along. We want to make sure he’s fine and we’ll go from there.” (John Keim)
- Washington WR Terry McLaurin said he’s hopeful players think in the “best interest” of themselves and the team when considering the COVID-19 vaccine: “You hope that whatever decision guys make is in the best interest of not only themselves but the team collectively.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
