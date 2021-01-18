NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte analyzes how incentives have changed the compensatory pick formula and notes the Raiders gave DT Maliek Collins and S Jeff Heath deals that could boost their value and award higher picks to the Cowboys.
- Korte says Dallas could get a fifth-round pick for Collins in addition to the third, fourth and fifth-round picks they’re slated to receive. If both Collins and Heath are valued as sixth-rounders, Dallas could get a sixth.
Eagles
- Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer says the Eagles still have not requested an interview with Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka and he’s been told Kafka is no longer a candidate.
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte analyzes how incentives have changed the compensatory pick formula and notes the Eagles could be hurt by it due to a sixth-round comp pick they were slated to receive being pushed past the 32-pick limit.
- Philadelphia would receive just a sixth-round pick for the loss of RB Jordan Howard.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon as a candidate to join the Eagles as defensive coordinator if they hire Josh McDaniels as head coach.
Washington
- Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Washington QB Alex Smith told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell that he suffered a bone bruise to his surgically repaired leg and not just a calf injury as was reported by the team.
- NBC Sports’ JP Finlay said Panthers WR Curtis Samuel would make a ton of sense as a free agent target for Washington given his history with HC Ron Rivera and his familiarity with the offense. Samuel also won’t cost as much as some of the top-tier options on the market.