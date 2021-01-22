NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Taking over the Cowboys defense is going to be tough, but new DC Dan Quinn is ready for the challenge despite not being exactly sure what he will inherit in Dallas.

“You don’t really have a real sense when you’re going somewhere of what a team has,” Quinn said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That’s kind of what my challenge is now, making sure I get a chance to watch everybody on tape, get a chance to see what their strengths are and see if we can put guys in spots, know how to feature them. Think of like players first over the scheme part of it. There will certainly be guidelines that you want to fit guys into, but more than anything, what do you have and how to feature guys will drive a little bit of how you can play. Scheme-wise, everybody has enough defense and flexibility to last for a while. It’s about how to put guys in the best spots and also having guys that can play significant roles of doing certain things really, really well. That’s why I’m looking forward to getting the chance to visit and see these players and find out all the unique stuff they have.”

Eagles

Ian Rapoport says that the Eagles chose to hire Nick Sirianni as their head coach due to the fact that he is an offensive-minded individual who can help fix their quarterback position, most likely with QB Carson Wentz .

Matt Lombardo spoke to an anonymous NFL source who spoke about Sirianni: "Young energetic coach who is extremely smart, can relate with young and older players. Excellent teacher and development of talent … puts players in place to succeed based on their strong qualities"

Tim McManus of ESPN comments that Wentz was at his best with current Colts’ HC Frank Reich as his offensive coordinator, making it clear why the team would hire Reich’s right-hand man from Indianapolis.

McManus also points out that owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman are very involved in the franchise, and that Sirianni will likely do his best to fit in with the organization during his first year.

Additionally, McManus notes that Sirianni has never called plays. There was also a strong case to be made for assistant head coach Duce Staley, however, Staley's style may not have vibed with what Roseman and Lurie were attempting to do with Carson Wentz.

The late start in the coaching search meant the team likely lost ground on candidates they had an interest in such as Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith, and Brandon Staley who were all deep in the process with other teams.

On top of former HC Doug Pederson being fired late, the Eagles also had quarterback and salary cap questions which may have deeply impacted the way that the job was viewed by potential candidates.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera called newly hired GM Martin Mayhew a proven executive who will be an “integral part” of the organization.

“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization. He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching,” said Rivera, via Ben Standig.