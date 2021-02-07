NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said it is “no secret” that he wants Dak Prescott to return as the team’s starting quarterback.

“It’s no secret we want Dak back,” Lamb, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I trust that the guys in the office are definitely going to make the right decision. They know how much Dak means to us and how much we lean on him. I cannot wait to have him back.”

Lamb mentioned that Prescott has been rehabbing from his ankle surgery and he believes the quarterback is hungry to return.