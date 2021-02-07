NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said it is “no secret” that he wants Dak Prescott to return as the team’s starting quarterback.
“It’s no secret we want Dak back,” Lamb, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I trust that the guys in the office are definitely going to make the right decision. They know how much Dak means to us and how much we lean on him. I cannot wait to have him back.”
Lamb mentioned that Prescott has been rehabbing from his ankle surgery and he believes the quarterback is hungry to return.
“He came back from his second surgery about two months ago so he’s walking around, rehabbing, doing everything right,” Lamb said. “It’s great to see, especially when you seen him go down. You saw the look in his eyes and you saw how sad he was and how much this game meant to him. Just to see him smiling again, happy again, being with his guys is a great deal.”
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman writes that if the Eagles are willing to trade QB Carson Wentz, and a deal has been widely reported as imminent, then it would be reasonable to expect a number of other players to be shipped out as well as Philadelphia enters a clear rebuilding phase.
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye mentions the Colts, Bears and 49ers as potential trade partners for Wentz.
Washington
- Washington QB Kyle Allen said on his Instagram that he will “be ready” for the 2021 season after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle back in Week 9: “I’ll be ready. Today marked 12 weeks since my surgery, so I think cautiously full recovery is 20 weeks so probably another eight weeks.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo expect Washington to be involved in trade talks for Jets QB Sam Darnold if New York makes him available.