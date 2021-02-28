NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Michael Gehlken (per Jason McIntyre) believes there’s “less than one percent” chance of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones making a trade offer for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson .

making a trade offer for Seahawks QB . This comes shortly after a report mentioned that Wilson has Dallas among the teams he’d be interested in playing for should Seattle make him available for trade.

Washington

Washington WR Kelvin Harmon missed the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL but is motivated to return next year and be a big contributor alongside WR Terry McLaurin.

“I tried to make it into a positive because obviously there was nothing I could do,” Harmon said, via Bijan Todd of NBC Sports Washington. “Complaining isn’t going to do anything. It’s not going to bring my knee back, but putting in that work is going to do that. My main focus, for the most part, was my rehab, but also staying in the mix, too, so I could still be familiar with the team and still be involved with that chemistry and that camaraderie. Steel sharpens steel, and the best man is going to be out there. It’s a very competitive room.”