NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
- Michael Gehlken (per Jason McIntyre) believes there’s “less than one percent” chance of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones making a trade offer for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.
- This comes shortly after a report mentioned that Wilson has Dallas among the teams he’d be interested in playing for should Seattle make him available for trade.
Eagles
- Zach Berman of The Athletic writes that WR Travis Fulgham is a likely in-house replacement for receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, and there is no certainty that WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside will make the roster in 2021. He adds that the team could use their first-round pick on a receiver once again.
- Berman also thinks that TE Richard Rodgers could replace TE Zach Ertz, yet they likely need to add a tight end this offseason to compete with Jason Croom, Caleb Wilson, and Hakeem Butler.
- As for OT Jason Peters, Berman says not to expect him back next season and believes the team will move onto options such as Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard.
- According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Colts QB Jacoby Brissett could be a potential fit to backup Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.
- New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni (and several assistants who followed Sirianni to Philadelphia) coached Brissett in Indianapolis.
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Eagles, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
Washington
Washington WR Kelvin Harmon missed the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL but is motivated to return next year and be a big contributor alongside WR Terry McLaurin.
“I tried to make it into a positive because obviously there was nothing I could do,” Harmon said, via Bijan Todd of NBC Sports Washington. “Complaining isn’t going to do anything. It’s not going to bring my knee back, but putting in that work is going to do that. My main focus, for the most part, was my rehab, but also staying in the mix, too, so I could still be familiar with the team and still be involved with that chemistry and that camaraderie. Steel sharpens steel, and the best man is going to be out there. It’s a very competitive room.”
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with Washington, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with Washington. (Justin Melo)
- Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including Washington. (Justin Melo)
- West Virginia DL Darius Stills has added Washington to his virtual meeting tour. (Justin Melo)