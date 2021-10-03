NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz said his goal is to be in the discussion for the best tight end in the league.

“As soon as I consider myself up there, I’m going to retire,” Schultz said, via Cowboys Wire. “I’m always trying to find somebody to chase, find something to chase. As soon as I get comfortable with putting my name in stuff like that, I need to rethink what I’m doing. I’m always trying to get better.”

Schultz added he is always thinking about getting after the catch.

“Just a mindset. I just don’t want to go down,” Schultz said. “It also comes with the comfortability after last year. I got the ball more than I have, like, any other season I played. So every time I get the ball, I’m a little more comfortable. The game has definitely slowed down. It just comes a little more naturally now.”

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy praised QB Dak Prescott : “I don’t know if an individual can do more than what Dak Prescott did after his injury.” Attacks rehab and prehab. Ankle injury happened almost a full year ago. “I think we’re pretty far removed from that.” (Michael Gehlken)

praised QB : “I don’t know if an individual can do more than what Dak Prescott did after his injury.” Attacks rehab and prehab. Ankle injury happened almost a full year ago. “I think we’re pretty far removed from that.” (Michael Gehlken) McCarthy also spoke about an injury suffered by CB Trevon Diggs: “He could have returned if needed to. …It was bothering him at halftime.” May have taken a cleat to his back in the first half.” (Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson was a surprise inactive in Week 4 due to a personal matter, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

was a surprise inactive in Week 4 due to a personal matter, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni said he found out about Johnson’s personal issue a few hours before kickoff and declined to comment on the situation. (Mike Garafolo)

Washington

Washington DE Chase Young said there is a sense of urgency around the team to turn their season around.

“I feel like everybody right now, we know what we have to change. Something has to change,” Young said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “Right now, everybody is real urgent, holding each other accountable. At this point, it’s no other way. It has to be every man on the roster holding each other accountable and working to one mission. That’s where we’re trying to be at right now.”

Young believes they can correct some mistakes by developing better chemistry.

“It just goes back to playing together and trusting each other,” Young said. “If you do that, you won’t have those few mistakes that we’ve slipped up on.”

Young is confident that Washington’s defense will play up to its standards and they aren’t focused on outside opinions about them.

“We’re definitely not worried what people have to say. People are going to talk for the rest of eternity,” Young said. “Right now, what we’re trying to do is lock in and focus on us and nothing outside. Just take another step that you have to take to try to be the best you can be. Those are the steps we’re taking.”