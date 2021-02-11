NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

Cowboys

  • Dallas hired Broncos assistant strength coach Cedric Smith to their strength and conditioning staff. (Mike Klis)

Giants

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY takes a look at how the Giants may approach their 14 free agents this offseason: 

  • Vacchiano writes that the Giants re-signing DL Leonard Williams is in their “best interest,” which would be four-years, $75 million including $40 million guaranteed.
  • Vacchiano could see the Giants using the $14 million franchise tag on DL Dalvin Tomlinson. A long-term extension would likely cost New York $10 million per year. 
  • As for LB Kyler Fackrell, Vacchiano expects New York to pursue a similar deal to his one-year, $4.6 million signed last offseason. 
  • With Giants RT Cameron Fleming, Vacchiano thinks he’d have to sign for less than his $3.5 million last season to return. Similarly, with RB Wayne Gallman and S Nate Ebner, they’d likely need to accept a $2 million deal to come back. 
  • Also for LS Casey Kreiter and DL Austin Johnson, the Giants would likely need to have them agree to deals of under $2 million deals in order to return. 
  • Vacchiano also believes the Giants should retain backup QB Colt McCoy given he’s a player they trust. 
  • Giants RB Alfred Morris, S Adrian Colbert and OLB Jabaal Sheard would also have to return for a league minimum. 
  • Vacchiano expects C Spencer Pulley and RB Dion Lewis to reach the open market. 

Washington

  • NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Washington QB Kyle Allen appears to be progressing well in his rehab from a fractured and dislocated ankle and should be 100 percent by April. 
  • Although Washington re-signed QB Taylor Heinicke, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated expects them to “continue aggressively looking” at all of their options. 
  • Breer thinks Washington is a clear trade-up candidate in the 2021 NFL Draft from No. 19 overall given they offered first- and third-round picks for Matthew Stafford and also inquired about Raiders QB Derek Carr. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments