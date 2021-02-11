NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Dallas hired Broncos assistant strength coach Cedric Smith to their strength and conditioning staff. (Mike Klis)
Giants
Ralph Vacchiano of SNY takes a look at how the Giants may approach their 14 free agents this offseason:
- Vacchiano writes that the Giants re-signing DL Leonard Williams is in their “best interest,” which would be four-years, $75 million including $40 million guaranteed.
- Vacchiano could see the Giants using the $14 million franchise tag on DL Dalvin Tomlinson. A long-term extension would likely cost New York $10 million per year.
- As for LB Kyler Fackrell, Vacchiano expects New York to pursue a similar deal to his one-year, $4.6 million signed last offseason.
- With Giants RT Cameron Fleming, Vacchiano thinks he’d have to sign for less than his $3.5 million last season to return. Similarly, with RB Wayne Gallman and S Nate Ebner, they’d likely need to accept a $2 million deal to come back.
- Also for LS Casey Kreiter and DL Austin Johnson, the Giants would likely need to have them agree to deals of under $2 million deals in order to return.
- Vacchiano also believes the Giants should retain backup QB Colt McCoy given he’s a player they trust.
- Giants RB Alfred Morris, S Adrian Colbert and OLB Jabaal Sheard would also have to return for a league minimum.
- Vacchiano expects C Spencer Pulley and RB Dion Lewis to reach the open market.
Washington
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Washington QB Kyle Allen appears to be progressing well in his rehab from a fractured and dislocated ankle and should be 100 percent by April.
- Although Washington re-signed QB Taylor Heinicke, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated expects them to “continue aggressively looking” at all of their options.
- Breer thinks Washington is a clear trade-up candidate in the 2021 NFL Draft from No. 19 overall given they offered first- and third-round picks for Matthew Stafford and also inquired about Raiders QB Derek Carr.