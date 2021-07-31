NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore wants to use WR CeeDee Lamb in more versatile ways.

“Last year with the compressed offseason, he played a lot in the slot,” Moore said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “And obviously we want to move him around a lot more. So hopefully that provides us the versatility to move those guys around to different positions, create matchups, put guys where we want them to be to hopefully be successful. And CeeDee’s one of those guys. He’s going to play all over the field. He’ll line up everywhere across the field and we’re going to have fun doing it.”

Lamb added he’s excited about the possibility of returning punts for the team.

“I plan on bringing a lot of electric plays, a boost of energy to the offense and overall, just competitiveness,” Lamb said. “I feel like special teams are a big part of this game. I feel like why not contribute? I’m excited about the season and I’m excited to be back there.”

Giants

When asked if he feels pressure to perform, Giants QB Daniel Jones responded that he’s expected to play at a high level.

“I think at this level and in this job, we’re all expected to perform and play at a high level every day, and that starts today,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “I certainly feel that. I think everyone on the team does and I think that’s healthy, I think that’s the way it should be and I know we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Jones feels that his second year under HC Joe Judge and OC Jason Garrett is valuable for his progression.

“I think it’s valuable,” Jones said. “I think it’s valuable for all of us. I think it’s the second year in the system under coach Garrett and coach Judge. A lot of us are back and, as I said, have developed chemistry and know how to communicate with one another, but kind of the same theme, to start over and take it day by day, to start with step one and make sure we’re going about it the right way. We’ve got several new guys and had some time to get to know them during the spring and in the summer and we’ll continue to go from there, but definitely helps to be back with coach Garrett, coach Judge, and a lot of the same guys.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said QB Taylor Heinicke has shown a “competitive attitude” at training camp: “I love his competitive attitude and the way he approaches things. … That’s an infectious attitude to have. … That’s what you want. And he makes plays.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Heinicke said he takes last season's results "to heart" and is eager to improve: "No one is harder on me than myself. I understand I was getting a lot of praise after the [Tampa] game, but we lost. I go back and look at the two games I've started; I got hurt and I've lost both games. I take that to heart. I want to end that streak." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Rivera said LB Jon Bostic has shown veteran leadership with rookie LB Jamin Davis and LB Cole Holcomb: “Jon Bostic is probably as good of an example as there is in the group. Just watch him work with Jamin and Cole. Good leaders raise everyone around them.” (Nicki Jhavala)

Washington's franchise G Brandon Scherff said he'd like to continue playing with the organization after this season when his contract runs out: "I'm here for another year and hopefully I'll be here for the future. That's my goal." (Nicki Jhabvala)

said he’d like to continue playing with the organization after this season when his contract runs out: “I’m here for another year and hopefully I’ll be here for the future. That’s my goal.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Scherff added that he’s “very confident” he’ll receive a long-term deal to finish his career in Washington DC: “I’ve said I want to finish my career here.”

Washington S Landon Collins said he feels even better physically than before his torn Achilles sustained last season. (Rhiannon Walker)