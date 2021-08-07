NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

By all accounts, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s ankle is fine. It’s his shoulder that has Dallas being cautious and keeping him out of practice. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy did say, however, if this was the regular season, this is the kind of injury Prescott would be playing through.

“If this is the regular season, I think this conversation would be totally different, and frankly, we won’t be able to hold him back,” McCarthy said on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “This is just being smart about the long run. You know, we’re fortunate we have an extra week of camp here. We’re fortunate to have the extra preseason game. Really we’re just protecting Dak from himself, because he just always wants to be at the forefront of everything, and it’s a big part of his leadership style and his personality. But yeah, we’re just being smart with this injury.”

Giants

Giants’ HC Joe Judge talked to the media about the retirement of OL Zach Fulton, who is the latest player from the team to retire following LB Todd Davis and C Joe Looney.

“I would say specifically to Zach’s situation, look Zach was doing a good job for us. He’s a guy that I didn’t want to see go; however, I respect his decision,” Judge said, via NFL.com. “I’ll let him speak completely for himself. I would say that a lot of these older vets, they’re at a different point in their life with different things. Zach’s a guy that started a business in the offseason, he just had his son. His family is down in Texas. This is an opportunity for him to get back.”

“Without going into everything, look, he indicated to us, hey listen, coming out of where he was last year, your body’s in a different point than when you’re younger,” Judge added. “You get to the point to see do I think I have it for 16 games? And you have to respect when these guys look us in the eye and say, ‘listen, I really wanted to see if I could push through it, but I don’t think my body’s at that point,’ and you can leave this point in the game with your health.”

Regarding Giants RB Saquon Barkley's recovery from a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport reports that no one is guaranteeing that he will be available by Week 1.

s recovery from a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport reports that no one is guaranteeing that he will be available by Week 1. Although, Rapoport says Barkley is expected to be available at some point within the first three weeks of the season.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera notes that CB Torry McTyer has done a good job impressing the staff in training camp and will be competing for the final cornerback spot on the 53-man roster. (John Keim)

notes that CB has done a good job impressing the staff in training camp and will be competing for the final cornerback spot on the 53-man roster. (John Keim) Washington is bringing in OL Jon Toth for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.