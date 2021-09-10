NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said his ability to break the pocket and run wasn’t a surprise after recovering from his ankle injury.

“I don’t feel like I say things just to say them, so that’s just a credit to all the work I put in,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I think when you invest that much work in rehab and prehab and just everything that has gone into the last 11 months for me to get on the field, I mean, I’m not surprised about the way that I went out there and fought. Ran the ball a couple times and did all the things that I’d normally do 11 months ago. No, I feel like I’m a better player than I was when I left the field [last year] and I told y’all that was the expectations I had for myself, and I’ll continue to try to get better game in and game out.”

Prescott mentioned that their medical staff glued a cut he sustained on his left hand but it did not require stitches.

“They did some medic stuff with some glue or something,” said Prescott.

As for Prescott completing 42 of 58 pass attempts, the quarterback said he’s never questioned his ability to make that many throws but doesn’t plan on making this a routine.

“I don’t plan on throwing it that many times, and, no, I never questioned my health or being able to throw it 50 times or how I’d feel out there,” Prescott said.

Giants

Although Giants HC Joe Judge hasn’t ruled out TE Evan Engram (calf) from Week 1, Ralph Vacchiano writes that Engram seems like a “long shot to play.”

hasn’t ruled out TE (calf) from Week 1, Ralph Vacchiano writes that Engram seems like a “long shot to play.” Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he wouldn’t play in Week 1 if he wasn’t feeling confident enough. (Dan Salomone)

said he wouldn’t play in Week 1 if he wasn’t feeling confident enough. (Dan Salomone) Giants DL Leonard Williams said rookie OLB Azeez Ojulari is playing with a lot of confidence and is showing “a lot of promise.” (Dan Salomone)

Pat Leonard believes that the Giants have indicated RB Saquon Barkley will play Week 1 despite being limited in practices leading up to the season opener.

will play Week 1 despite being limited in practices leading up to the season opener. The Giants Leonard Williams ’ salary into a bonus in order to create $1.6 million in cap space. ( converted $2.4 million of DL’ salary into a bonus in order to create $1.6 million in cap space. ( Jordan Raanan

Giants S Nate Ebner ‘s one-year, $1.2 million deal is a Veteran Salary Benefit contract and will cost $987,500 against the cap. Ebner also receiver a $137,500 signing bonus. (Dan Duggan)

‘s one-year, $1.2 million deal is a Veteran Salary Benefit contract and will cost $987,500 against the cap. Ebner also receiver a $137,500 signing bonus. (Dan Duggan) OUT : TE Evan Engram (calf)

: TE Evan Engram (calf) QUESTIONABLE: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said it is “very clear” that WR Curtis Samuel (groin) does not require surgery and that a “few more weeks of rest” should help Samuel recovery. (J.P. Finlay)

said it is “very clear” that WR (groin) does not require surgery and that a “few more weeks of rest” should help Samuel recovery. (J.P. Finlay) Rivera mentioned that Samuel’s time on the COVID-19 list was a setback to his rehab.

Regarding Washington’s schedule against difficult quarterbacks this season, DC Jack Del Rio said they still have high expectations for their defense: “Fear nobody; respect everybody… We have a standard in things we’re expecting. We’re not adjusting them down because we’re playing good people.” (John Keim)

said they still have high expectations for their defense: “Fear nobody; respect everybody… We have a standard in things we’re expecting. We’re not adjusting them down because we’re playing good people.” (John Keim) Del Rio praised rookie LB Jamin Davis‘ performance throughout the offseason: “I like where Jamin is. He’s got work to do like we all do, but he’s had a real solid camp for us.” (Washington’s official Twitter)