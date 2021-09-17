NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys backup OT Ty Nsekhe has been ruled out from Week 2 after experiencing heat illness symptoms on Thursday and was transported to a local hospital to stay overnight. (Michael Gehlken)

Jones said they don't plan on signing any edge rushers to fill in for DE DeMarcus Lawrence and is confident in the current players on the Cowboys roster: "We've got talented players who can do several things. We'll put people out there that are capable of making the plays." (Jon Machota)
OUT for Week 2: T Ty Nsekhe (illness)

for Week 2: T (illness) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: S Damontae Kazee (thigh), S Donovan Wilson (groin)

Giants

The results on the field for QB Daniel Jones so far have not lived up to the expectations many had when he was drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. Jones enters his third season with his status as a franchise quarterback still unclear. However, there is absolutely zero lack of faith in Jones inside the building. Based on what they see behind the scenes, the Giants say it’s just a matter of time until Jones realizes his potential.

“Start with who he is as a person, his approach, his competitive spirit, his smarts, his toughness, all of that,” Giants OC Jason Garrett said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “And then he has athletic ability. … The biggest thing for him is just to play more football and, again, it’s every quarterback I’ve ever been around. They need more experience.”

Jones has the full and complete support of his teammates as well, who praise his leadership and his work ethic.

“We see him every day,” Giants RB Saquon Barkley said. “I know the work he puts in. I know his work ethic. I like to be seen as a hard worker. That’s someone I can say can challenge me with his work ethic. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s Kobe-like to be completely honest.”

“If you don’t see it, you’re blind,” added WR Sterling Shepard.

Washington

Field Yates notes that Washington’s Thursday night win over the Giants resulted in QB Taylor Heinicke earning a $125,000 incentive by playing in over 60 percent of snaps.

earning a $125,000 incentive by playing in over 60 percent of snaps. Heinicki said after their Week 2 win that he’s “earned the right” to start and that his teammates have confidence in him: “I do. And I have confidence that I can do it. If those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that’s all that matters, and I think they do…” (Nicki Jhabvala)