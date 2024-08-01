NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Alim McNeill, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore on getting a new contract despite having two years left on his old deal: “I felt like I outplayed that one (3 years, $61.884M), due to the fact that the money that was for this year was kind of low and then just the play that I had last year and it proved that I am worthy of 20, well 15 plus that was on the table at the time.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears OC Shane Waldron called OL Nate Davis the starting RG when healthy but OL Ryan Bates has taken the reps there while Davis has been injured. (Cronin)

Lions DT Alim McNeill said he doesn’t have any thoughts in his mind about a potential contract extension.

“Honestly, I told my agent not to talk to me about that,” McNeill said, via Lions Wire. “I’m in training camp right now, so I’m not even thinking about that. I’ve got to play good. I’m worried about winning this year. Whatever happens, happens. But I haven’t done any of that.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell on DT Levi Onwuzurike : “It’s clear that he’s one of the best. It’s just clear.” (Colton Pouncy)

Lions HC Dan Campbell on DT Levi Onwuzurike : "It's clear that he's one of the best. It's just clear." (Colton Pouncy)

Lions GM Brad Holmes mentioned that he and Campbell have had conversations about a potential extension for McNeill: "He's another one that Dan and I have talked about it. He's part of the foundation. He was part of our first draft, and again, we've gotten Penei done, we've gotten St. Brown done, and there are plenty of other guys within that draft class who have played key roles. But Alim, the way that he's developed his game, he does everything right, he's a total pro and he's extremely talented. So he's another one that, it's about time. So we'll get talks going at some point and hopefully try to get something done." (Pouncy)

Campbell confirmed that DE John Cominsky and G Netane Muti both sustained injuries that will require surgery. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers OC Adam Stenavich stated the staff believes first-round OL Jordan Morgan is best suited to compete at RG for a starting spot. (Matt Schneidman)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said TE Tucker Kraft is getting closer to returning: "He is asking every day to be out there, which is what you want. As soon as the medical staff gives us clearance, he will be out there." (Ryan Wood)