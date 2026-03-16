NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Cade Mays, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
During a recent press conference, Bills WR D.J. Moore said that while he enjoyed his time with the Bears, he felt that it was time for a change of scenery.
“I’m excited. I’m excited for the new challenge and a new journey. I think my time in Chicago, it ran its course and it ended on a great note with it being a great season in how it ended,” Moore said, via the Bills’ website. “Now it’s time to do that here.”
- The Bears signed DT Neville Gallimore to a two-year, $10.125 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus, $5 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $2 million in 2026 and $3.875 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- Two Bears players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: TE Cole Kmet earned a $1 million roster bonus, and RB D’Andre Swift earned a $500,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)
Lions
Lions C Cade Mays joins the team as a free agent from the Panthers and is excited about joining a gritty team with HC Dan Campbell at the helm.
“I love the brand of football they play,” Mays said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “I feel like I would fit in here. Coming into free agency, I felt like this is the team where they fit what I do, and I fit what they do. You look at what you want as a player and as a person, and obviously, Coach Dan (Campbell) is my kind of guy, and I feel like I’m his kind of guy. You look at stuff like that, and you look at the brand of football they play.”
- Two Lions players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: QB Jared Goff’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed for $18 million, and P Jack Fox earned a $250,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)
Packers
- Packers CB Benjamin St-Juste signed a two-year, $10 million deal that included a $3 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.3 million and $2.8 million, up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, an annual $200,000 workout bonus, and a $1.5 million roster bonus due on March 14, 2027. (Over The Cap)
- The Packers signed LB Zaire Franklin to a two-year, $18.01 million deal that includes a $3.75 million signing bonus and salaries of $4.2 million in 2026 and $7.99 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- $20 million of QB Jordan Love’s 2027 salary with the Packers is now guaranteed. (Spotrac)
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