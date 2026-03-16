NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Cade Mays, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

During a recent press conference, Bills WR D.J. Moore said that while he enjoyed his time with the Bears, he felt that it was time for a change of scenery.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the new challenge and a new journey. I think my time in Chicago, it ran its course and it ended on a great note with it being a great season in how it ended,” Moore said, via the Bills’ website. “Now it’s time to do that here.”

The Bears signed DT Neville Gallimore to a two-year, $10.125 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus, $5 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $2 million in 2026 and $3.875 million in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $10.125 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus, $5 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $2 million in 2026 and $3.875 million in 2027. (Wilson) Two Bears players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: TE Cole Kmet earned a $1 million roster bonus, and RB D’Andre Swift earned a $500,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)

Lions

Lions C Cade Mays joins the team as a free agent from the Panthers and is excited about joining a gritty team with HC Dan Campbell at the helm.

“I love the brand of football they play,” Mays said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “I feel like I would fit in here. Coming into free agency, I felt like this is the team where they fit what I do, and I fit what they do. You look at what you want as a player and as a person, and obviously, Coach Dan (Campbell) is my kind of guy, and I feel like I’m his kind of guy. You look at stuff like that, and you look at the brand of football they play.”

Two Lions players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: QB Jared Goff’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed for $18 million, and P Jack Fox earned a $250,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac) Packers Packers CB Benjamin St-Juste signed a two-year, $10 million deal that included a $3 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.3 million and $2.8 million, up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, an annual $200,000 workout bonus, and a $1.5 million roster bonus due on March 14, 2027. (Over The Cap)

signed a two-year, $10 million deal that included a $3 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.3 million and $2.8 million, up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, an annual $200,000 workout bonus, and a $1.5 million roster bonus due on March 14, 2027. (Over The Cap) The Packers signed LB Zaire Franklin to a two-year, $18.01 million deal that includes a $3.75 million signing bonus and salaries of $4.2 million in 2026 and $7.99 million in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $18.01 million deal that includes a $3.75 million signing bonus and salaries of $4.2 million in 2026 and $7.99 million in 2027. (Wilson) $20 million of QB Jordan Love’s 2027 salary with the Packers is now guaranteed. (Spotrac)