NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Ryan Flournoy, Bears, Cowboys, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson is intent on spreading the ball around offensively, which has led to decreased stat lines for players like WR D.J. Moore while increasing the number in the wins column. Moore has no worries about stats, noting that he would rather win than anything else.

“That’s what keeps me up at night, is trying to make sure that all of our horses are fed,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “They’re super talented players, and we just need to get them a little space and the ball in their hands, and they can make big things happen.”

“I thought we had him out there as the primary for a number of instances and we just couldn’t find a way to get him the ball, whether that’s coverage dictated or other things that go on within a play,” Johnson added on Moore. “So, do I want to get DJ Moore going? Absolutely. Do I want to get all these guys the ball? Absolutely. They’ve all earned that right, and I think it makes us a better, more well-rounded offense when we have all these guys contributing at that level.”

“It doesn’t bother me,” Moore said of his workload. “I’d rather win than have all these amazing stats, and we’ve been doing that. I can’t be mad when the whole group is eating. So it is what it is. I feel like my role changes week to week. Sometimes I go deep, sometimes I’m intermediate, sometimes I’m short. I mean, it really just depends on who we’re playing and how we see the game plan.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy recalled being among the team’s final roster cuts in a meeting with HC Brian Schottenheimer, who told Flournoy he would be back with the team. Flournoy recently had the opportunity to shine when WR CeeDee Lamb went down with an injury.

“It was a meeting, probably a quick 10-minute meeting, he said he would love to get me back, for me to survive waivers and stuff like that,” Flournoy said of the conversation he had with Schottenheimer in late August, via the team’s official site. “That he would be devastated if I was to go to a different team. I came back, got put on practice squad, got elevated and everything he said came true. He is a man of his word.”

“Just got thrown in the fire,” Flournoy continued. “I prepared for it. I know what everybody’s supposed to be doing, I know where everybody’s supposed to be at, so when CeeDee went down, I was like ‘OK, let me step up and let me be the player they need.’ I wanted to win that game, a lot of my teammates wanted to win that game, so I was just going out there to win.”

“Whenever [ Prescott ] had texted our group chat that he’s throwing, I always try to make myself available,” Flournoy added. “Anything I had, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go run routes for Dak.’ I knew I wanted to pick his mind, he’s a 10-year veteran, one of the greatest quarterbacks to me. Honestly, I knew that if I could gain his trust, I could develop and be a top receiver. My whole goal is to make it to the Hall of Fame, and me and him had countless conversations about that. When I get a play called for me, I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s do this, come on. Let me show everybody. Let me prove to myself that I could be a Hall of Fame caliber receiver.’ I always looked up to Jerry Rice. I like how he always went hard every single play … so I just go out there, run play, pass play, I just go fast.”

Cowboys LB James Houston was fined $5,722 for a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck, FB Hunter Luepke was fined $8,537 for using the helmet, and WR George Pickens was fined $11,593 for a facemask.

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reiterates his report that Packers HC Matt LaFleur ‘s job security could be dependent on how Green Bay performs in the playoffs, with new team president Ed Policy needing to make a decision on a potential extension for LaFleur after this year, ahead of what would be a contract year in 2026.

‘s job security could be dependent on how Green Bay performs in the playoffs, with new team president needing to make a decision on a potential extension for LaFleur after this year, ahead of what would be a contract year in 2026. Schneidman writes he’d be very surprised if the Packers extended LT Rasheed Walker , who’s also in a contract year. He points out that left tackle is former first-round OL Jordan Morgan ‘s natural position, and letting Walker walk would open up a spot in the lineup for him.

, who’s also in a contract year. He points out that left tackle is former first-round OL ‘s natural position, and letting Walker walk would open up a spot in the lineup for him. Similarly, Schneidman highlights WR Romeo Doubs as a player the Packers might not be able to afford, and someone with younger options ready to step in behind him.

as a player the Packers might not be able to afford, and someone with younger options ready to step in behind him. He adds he would not be surprised if the Packers end up releasing OLB Rashan Gary this offseason, as the snaps and production have not necessarily matched the salary. However, he says the team probably needs to see OLB Lukas Van Ness show some potential to really feel comfortable doing that.