NFC Notes: D.J. Reed, Tyrique Stevenson, MarShawn Lloyd, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson was spotted having a conversation on the field during practice with DBs coach Al Harris. Stevenson said he is always open to feedback and improving his technique.

“He let me know,” Stevenson said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “I told him, too, I’m cool with it. I don’t care if it’s the smallest thing, if he didn’t like my feet, if he didn’t like something. Because at the end of the day, if I’m on my best game, I’m going to help this team win. (It’s) just talking a little ball, talking technique and trying to better understand this defense as we go through this minicamp.”

Stevenson is confident the information he’s receiving will help their entire defense.

“I feel like the details that they’re trying to install in us will help us on the field and off the field with how we process everything,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson added that Harris’ advice is rubbing off on their players.

“(It’s) just by some of his little pointers with how you line up, how to look at the stance and how to look at the splits,” Stevenson said. “Just pretty much understanding the system more than the player, and I feel like he’s teaching all of that, and it’s kind of rubbing off. Understanding that certain players run certain routes and certain OCs run certain concepts. Instead of playing the man, you play the concept.”

Lions

Lions CB D.J. Reed said he has felt a new energy in Detroit, one that he didn’t feel during his time with the Jets.

“I needed to go through what I went through in New York, and I’m grateful I went through it,” Reed said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s difficult, but at the end of the day, we get paid to play football, and you make a commitment to your team. But it is tough when you get to September, October, November, and you’re already out of the playoffs, that is tough because the energy is different when you know you’re playing for something.”

Packers

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd is entering his second year on the team after appearing in just one game before landing on injured reserve and the non-football injury list with appendicitis. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said they “have a feel” of Lloyd, but he needs to “prove it” in 2025.

“I think we have a feel for what he’s certainly capable of,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I mean, we’ve seen enough. He’s an explosive player … he’s getting into a better spot, but he’s got to prove it over the course of time, you know? He trained his butt off before, from the day the season ended to coming back here and he worked hard to get back, and then he had another thing pop up. But he’s in a lot better spot right now, and we’ll give him more as tolerated.”