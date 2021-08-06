NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Jay Glazer reports that Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is fully expected to start Week 1, despite having an armpit injury that is more common in baseball players. Glazer adds that the Cowboys have reached out to the Texas Rangers for more information about how to manage the injury.

Cowboys’ rookie LB Micah Parsons on playing in first NFL game: “It felt good. It was bittersweet that I didn’t get to play a lot. I felt like it was a good experience to get my feet wet and get a feel for the game. I made some mistakes; there were some good things. I am just going to build off it.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ first half tonight: “The offense is moving the football, it’s just finishing in the red zone. I really like the way the defense came out and set the tempo with the turnover. The young guys are doing a lot of things.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles LT Andre Dillard had high praise for DE Josh Sweat‘s performance in training camp thus far and thinks he helps improve his teammates.

“The dude is an animal,” Dillard said, via Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media. “He’s just a freak athlete, and it’s just fun to go against him because iron sharpens iron. He’s a really good player and we make each other better. He has improved a lot since I first got here from what I’ve seen and he’s a really good player for us.”

Sweat has played under four defensive line coaches in as many years with the Eagles. He believes he’s gained knowledge by having multiple assistants throughout his career.

“I took something from every single one of (defensive line coaches),” Sweat said. “Each one of them taught me something different.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts also believes Sweat is “disruptive” and successfully defend the read-option.

“I think he’s a pretty damn good D-end in this league,” Hurts said. “Athleticism off the charts. Even when I played against him at Florida State, when I was at Alabama … he was circled on the scouting report. The length he has, he can be disruptive, especially in the read-option game.”

Giants

Giants WR Sterling Shepard said the team is embracing HC Joe Judge‘s old-school mentality.

“That’s kind of the standard that we’ve set here in this building and as a team, and I think guys have bought in and know what to expect whenever you step on the field and when you’re playing under a guy like coach Judge,” Shepard said, via NFL.com. “If you don’t like it, then you’re welcome to leave. But that’s the way that we do things around here and everybody is standing by that, and I’m all for it. I mean, it’s a little different for us because we’re receivers, we’ve got to be able to run all day, but I don’t mind it.” Giants’ rookie WR Kadarius Toney has not been a full participant in anything since being drafted in the first round by New York: “Am I behind? Nah, I’m getting better every day.” (Jordan Raanan)

has not been a full participant in anything since being drafted in the first round by New York: “Am I behind? Nah, I’m getting better every day.” (Jordan Raanan) Giants’ QB coach Jerry Schuplinski talked about what he has seen from QB Daniel Jones this offseason: “I’d say it’s pretty dramatic from this point last year to this point this year, having the whole year in the system.” (Doug Kyed)