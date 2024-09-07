NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Devin Singletary, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Amidst debates about whether the Cowboys should sign QB Dak Prescott to a mega-extension, some around the league have criticized Prescott for a lack of postseason success. Dallas WR Brandin Cooks doesn’t understand the insults because of how Prescott has performed throughout his career.

“It’s blasphemy,” Cooks said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It’s unbelievable. The guy shows up every year, year in and year out. Putting up numbers, leading his team. He can’t do it all by himself.”

“When we hear that disrespect, I take that personally, and as his teammates, we should take that personally because, at the end of the day, somebody has got to be able to help him get over that hump so we can go win one.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Mekhi Becton is experiencing drastic career changes this year as he changed teams for the first time and changed positions from tackle to RG. Becton was asked what he’s most proud of throughout his first offseason and camp with Philadelphia.

“Most proud of?” Becton said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSports Philadelphia. “I feel like I’m most proud of me having fun again. I’m starting to have fun again. I’m having a smile on my face every day. I feel like that’s what I’m most proud about. I dug myself out of that dark hole that I was in previous years. I feel like that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Eagles S Sydney Brown expects to be off the PUP list after four weeks to get ready for a Week 6 return. (Jeff McLane)

The Eagles hosted WR Kyle Phillips for a visit on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Giants

Giants RB Devin Singletary doesn’t feel much pressure to replace his predecessor, RB Saquon Barkley, and adds that he is confident about being a difference-maker in New York this season.

“I’m coming to show you week-in and week-out how I put it on the line for my guys on the left and right of me,” Singletary told Tyler Dunne of Go Long TD. “I’m going to just go all out every time. You’re going to get the most out of me every time. They’ll find out soon enough.”