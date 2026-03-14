NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Jermaine Eluemunor, Packers’ Draft Visits, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott believes the team can make a big impact next season by adding to the defense, given that they allowed the most points in team history this past year.

“Heck yeah, most definitely,” Prescott said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “We’ve got a coach [Brian Schottenheimer] in his second year. We had some ups and downs and had some good moments last year. This is the year that you make a big jump, and getting big-time players who can help immediately is a part of that.”

Giants

Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor feels he’s grown and matured a lot since being drafted by the Ravens in 2017 and is glad to be reunited with HC John Harbaugh : “I’m glad Coach Harbs gets to see that.” (Dan Salomone)

feels he’s grown and matured a lot since being drafted by the Ravens in 2017 and is glad to be reunited with HC : “I’m glad Coach Harbs gets to see that.” (Dan Salomone) Eluemunor added he was committed to returning to New York: “I wanted to be back here. I didn’t want to be anywhere else.” (Jordan Raanan)

Navy RB/WR Eli Heidenreich only did receiver drills at his pro day, which were run by the Giants. (Tony Pauline)

Packers

Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Packers. (Tom Downey)

met formally at the Combine with the Packers. (Tom Downey) Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey) South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)

had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)

met formally with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel) Iowa DB T.J. Hall had a formal combine interview with the Packers. (Emmett Matasovsky)

had a formal combine interview with the Packers. (Emmett Matasovsky) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Packers around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)