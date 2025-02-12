NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Josh Sweat, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants Free Agents

Cowboys

The Cowboys had a tumultuous season in 2024, finishing with a 7-10 record and missing the postseason. When reflecting on the state of their team, Dak Prescott said Dallas is “very close” to competing for a Super Bowl after playing tight games against the Eagles in 2023, including a 33-13 win.

“I feel like we’ve competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we’ve played them,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I don’t want to say, ‘Check the record,’ when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They’ve earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, [we’re] very close.”

Prescott also pointed out that they beat the Commanders in November. He said it’s “our turn” for the spotlight in 2025.

“Especially even watching the NFC championship and those two teams — teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times. As I said, [I] feel confident that we’ve gotten the better part each and every time. But just seeing such a dominating fashion [in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs], credit to them. It’s our turn and it’s on us.”

Prescott finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury. His recovery is going well and he plans on ramping things up soon.

“My health is good, doing a lot more, getting there,” Prescott said. “I think I’m what, 12 weeks or so out of surgery right now. I’m really looking to amp it up here recently. Got all my confidence and we’ll be fine.”

Eagles

Eagles DE Josh Sweat had an impressive Super Bowl performance with six total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He believes he should have won the Super Bowl MVP award.

“I should’ve had it,” Sweat said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I could’ve had it. It’s all good, though.”

Philadelphia strategically targeted Chiefs LT Joe Thuney after predominantly appearing as a guard in Kansas City.

“He doesn’t play tackle. He’s a guard,” Sweat said. “That’s all it was. But we don’t underestimate anybody.”

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic ranks the top ten free agents from the Giants, starting with WR Darius Slayton , whom he notes could move on unless his market is not as lucrative as he expects.

, whom he notes could move on unless his market is not as lucrative as he expects. As for OLB Azeez Ojulari , Duggan points out that his time with the team has been disappointing but he could still wind up having an interesting free-agent market. There is also the chance he may end up needing to sign a one-year prove-it deal given his injury history and may sign with a team that can give him more playing time.

, Duggan points out that his time with the team has been disappointing but he could still wind up having an interesting free-agent market. There is also the chance he may end up needing to sign a one-year prove-it deal given his injury history and may sign with a team that can give him more playing time. Giants S Jason Pinnock is third on the list, with Duggan noting the team would probably prefer an upgrade starting at safety. This could mean Pinnock would prefer a fresh start elsewhere if he isn’t being brought back as the starter.

is third on the list, with Duggan noting the team would probably prefer an upgrade starting at safety. This could mean Pinnock would prefer a fresh start elsewhere if he isn’t being brought back as the starter. While the team will likely look to upgrade at the position, Duggan notes that bringing back veteran G Greg Van Roten could be wise to provide depth next season.

could be wise to provide depth next season. Duggan mentions that the team will likely move on from QB Drew Lock given the injuries and inconsistency shown during the 2024 season.

given the injuries and inconsistency shown during the 2024 season. Giants WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been a journeyman up to this point in his career so Duggan notes the team should have no issue bringing him back on a cheap deal.

has been a journeyman up to this point in his career so Duggan notes the team should have no issue bringing him back on a cheap deal. The team needed CB Adoree’ Jackson for depth this season but Duggan believes there is a slim chance he returns given the team needs to make serious upgrades at the position.

for depth this season but Duggan believes there is a slim chance he returns given the team needs to make serious upgrades at the position. Re-signing P Jamie Gillan is among the middle of the pack when it comes to punters across the league but Duggan thinks GM Joe Schoen could wind up re-signing him if he wants to have continuity on special teams.

is among the middle of the pack when it comes to punters across the league but Duggan thinks GM could wind up re-signing him if he wants to have continuity on special teams. Giants TE Chris Manhertz has made his way onto several teams but Duggan feels he is a consummate professional who could be worthy of another year in New York.

has made his way onto several teams but Duggan feels he is a consummate professional who could be worthy of another year in New York. Finally, Duggan lists LB/DB Isaiah Simmons, who never seemed to have a defined role under DC Shane Bowen and will most likely be looking for a fresh start.