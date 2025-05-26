NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders’ second-round CB Trey Amos is eager to learn from his teammates now that he’s embarking on his rookie season.

“Everybody’s game is different, but you can still learn from it,” Amos said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site. “Just keep on getting all the knowledge you can.”

Amos is looking forward to observing how Marshon Lattimore approaches the game.

“I’m looking forward to learning from him, being in the same meetings and seeing how everything rolls,” Amos said.

Amos also hopes to get advice from Mike Sainristil and “just be a sponge.”

“It’s gonna be real exciting,” Amos said. “I’m gonna be able to learn from his footsteps and learn his tools, learn how to communicate and just be a sponge. Just soaking up all types of information. Really looking forward to it.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was asked by reporters if he took pride in his leadership role on the team now that veteran offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin have retired from football.

“Most definitely,” Prescott said, via the team website. “It’s just huge losing Zack, and obviously losing Tyron a year ago, but to see them return and hang up the cleats, yeah, it’s special. It’s important for me to be a leader. I think that I’m very intentional with certain ways that I do it, but I also think that it can’t be forced. Sometimes, when guys just try things to try them to be a leader, they’re unnatural. There are different times you’re reaching out to different people, whether it’s them getting drafted or whether it’s welcoming a baby into their family or getting engaged, it’s important for me to know the person and not just the guy in the football number.”

Prescott was also asked about first-round G Tyler Booker and what impression he gets from his new blocker.

“A guy who loves football,” Prescott said of Booker. “When you all interviewed him or anybody interviewed him, you hear it through his answers how much it means to him. I mean, just him wanting to take the love of football away from a guy throughout a game, to his history and his journey to get here… I know he’s ready for it.”

Giants

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux is excited about the addition of first-round OLB Abdul Carter and isn’t worried about his job security.

“I think [Carter’s] a great player. We can use him in a lot of different ways,” Thibodeaux said, via ESPN. “I’m excited to see him come in and grind and [see] what we’re going to get.”

New York officially exercised Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option recently, which will keep him under contract through 2026.

“It’s another step. For me, it’s just more fuel,” Thibodeaux said. “Definitely blessed and humbled to be in a position to have another year in the league. Coming up on that [career] average, I think it’s 3.5 [years]. You play that fourth season and I think you’re in good company. I’m super blessed, super excited, energized. We have a great team and we’ll go do some good things.”

Thibodeaux added that he’s excited about the possibility of him, Carter and OLB Brian Burns all being on the field at the same time.

“I think that is the outside linebacker position,” Thibodeaux said. “We’re those tweeners. If you look at my skill set, Brian’s skill set — Brian can rush inside. I can, but Brian is probably better rushing inside than I am. But Brian can rush inside. I can rush inside. He can rush from depth. I can rush from depth being at that linebacker position. So can Abdul. We’ll see how they mix it up. But we’ll all be on the field at some point.“