NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Giants’ Free Agent Contracts, Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he’s recovering well from his hamstring injury and is on track to regain form in 2025.

“I’m feeling good,” Prescott said, via Lonestar Live. “I’m doing more and more….everything’s on the right track, and I’m excited.”

The Cowboys moved on from veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence after playing there for 11 years. Micah Parsons considers himself Dallas’ unquestioned defensive leader following Lawrence’s departure.

“I thought it was my time last year, trying to bring that team back in life, even though most people thought we were dead in the water,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I think it’s my time now. I don’t got to bump heads with no other dude. I wish them guys the best. But it’s kind of hard when you butt heads with another person. They think different; they feel different; and they want to be in the room different. Now it’s my time to really take over.”

Lawrence said in a recent interview that he would “never” win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys, which led to a public disagreement between the two on social media and Lawrence saying, “Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

Parsons doesn’t think his off-field pursuits deter from his NFL career.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Parsons said. “You watch the tape. There’s no question I’m locked in. I’m giving my actual best effort out there on the field, which I think that’s all that matters. I have an obligation to be the leader of my family, to take care of my family, and that’s to provide for them. I keep the main thing, the main thing. But I like off-field adventures, too. Everyone has their selection of how they want to deal with things. Some people drink. Some people smoke. I like to tweet. I like to be active and know about ball. I like to know what everyone else is doing. And that’s just me. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. What I care about is the effort you give me on the football field, and that’s something you can’t question. I know I’m one of the best players and as long as I’m performing that way, it shouldn’t matter. When you jump offside on the goal line, is that because I’m tweeting? I think it’s ridiculous, outrageous.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan listed several contract details of incoming Giants players, including the following:

OL Greg Van Roten signed a one-year, $3.8 million contract, with $2.45 million guaranteed. His cap hit is $3.8 million.

signed a one-year, $3.8 million contract, with $2.45 million guaranteed. His cap hit is $3.8 million. DL Jeremiah Ledbetter signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract, with $500K guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.8 million.

signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract, with $500K guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.8 million. OLB Victor Dimukeje signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract, with $1.2 million guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.2 million.

signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract, with $1.2 million guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.2 million. LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract, with $442,000 guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.2 million.

signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract, with $442,000 guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.2 million. G Aaron Stinnie signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract, with $100,000 guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.2 million.

signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract, with $100,000 guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.2 million. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract, with $50,000 guaranteed. His cap hit is $1.1 million.