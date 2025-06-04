NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin continues to miss Phase three offseason work as he seeks a new contract extension. However, QB Jayden Daniels said that’s not going to hold them back once the season starts.

“Me and Terry have a good relationship outside of football. He has to handle what he has to handle, but that doesn’t change anything, the fact that he is part of our brotherhood,” Daniels said. “We know Terry is working and everything. We have to get better, and he knows he has to get better each and every day.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer had good things to say about OT Tyler Guyton : “He’s having a great offseason. I think some of the new things that Klayton Adams and Conor Riley have brought really fits him…He has not missed a day, he was one of the first guys back in the building.” (Ed Werder)

had good things to say about OT : “He’s having a great offseason. I think some of the new things that Klayton Adams and Conor Riley have brought really fits him…He has not missed a day, he was one of the first guys back in the building.” (Ed Werder) Schottenheimer also talked about new WR George Pickens : “No. 1, he’s doing an incredible job of picking up the system. But there was a play and it really wasn’t anything that George did, but we were in the red zone and we were in kind of a spread formation and we hit him for a touchdown. Joe (Milton) did on a little bender, a little skinny post, down in the low red zone.” (Jon Machota)

: “No. 1, he’s doing an incredible job of picking up the system. But there was a play and it really wasn’t anything that George did, but we were in the red zone and we were in kind of a spread formation and we hit him for a touchdown. Joe (Milton) did on a little bender, a little skinny post, down in the low red zone.” (Jon Machota) He has no worry that Pickens and WR CeeDee Lamb will have a strong bond and thrive together: “Those two guys’ relationship is awesome. They’re spending a lot of time together. I think it’s great for CeeDee to have someone like George. Not that George is a young player, but someone that GP really looks up to in CeeDee. They obviously have trained some together. That relationship is really cool. I’m enjoying just kind of sitting back and watching it develop.” (Machota)

will have a strong bond and thrive together: “Those two guys’ relationship is awesome. They’re spending a lot of time together. I think it’s great for CeeDee to have someone like George. Not that George is a young player, but someone that GP really looks up to in CeeDee. They obviously have trained some together. That relationship is really cool. I’m enjoying just kind of sitting back and watching it develop.” (Machota) Schottenheimer wishes his father Marty was still alive to give him advice heading into his first season at the helm in Dallas: “I’ve been thinking about this, really, my whole life as a professional, what I wanted to do. But there are things that come up every day, and kind of like, I wish my dad were still here. I’d reach out to him.” (Ed Werder)

Schottenheimer expects DE Micah Parsons to be in attendance during mandatory veteran minicamp next week. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert recently agreed to a re-worked contract to pay him $10 million in 2025. Goedert is grateful to receive his new contract and knows his value as a tight end.

“I’ve been very blessed to sign a good contract here,” Goedert said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I feel like at some point I wouldn’t wanna play for less. You know what I mean? I feel like I know my value. I feel like the Eagles know my value. And just finding something that I was OK with, a number that I felt excited (about), that my time was worth it, or whatever I can do on the field is (worth), there’s a threshold that I felt like I deserved. And like I said, we were able to get there.”

Eagles’ new OC Kevin Patullo said Goedert was making his presence felt in OTAs.

“Dallas is awesome,” Patullo said. “You could feel his presence out there yesterday, just doing our 7-on-7 stuff. I’m so glad to have him back. He brings a very unique, different style of play to the offense, and he’s another weapon to have.”

Goedert is entering the final year of his deal and is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season. He would love to play his entire career with the Eagles.

“Obviously, you know, I’d love to play my entire career in Philadelphia,” Goedert said. “But, you know, I’m not too worried about that. I’m excited to see what happens this year, excited to put up a really good year, have a successful year with an incredible team and let my agent handle his job and talks after the season.”