NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Justin Jefferson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell wants second-year QB Hendon Hooker to show that he can “run this offense” as they ramp up toward the season.

“We need to feel like by the end of camp this guy can, he can run this offense,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive. “He’s somebody we know that, man, we can play the game a certain way with him. We know he’s going to be able to process the information, he’s going to get us in the right play, and he’s somebody that we can — man, he’s going to keep the ship afloat. That’s it. We don’t need him to come in and win a game. You just want to feel like, ‘All right.’ So obviously he’s going to need to take another step up.”

Campbell on fourth-round OT Giovanni Manu: “Yeah, he’s swimming. We always expected it to get worse before it gets better. He’s in the infancy stages and we’re building it from the ground up.” (Justin Rogers)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Eric Stokes has shown up in shape and looks fast during OTA’s.

“I think what this offseason has afforded him was an ability to train. It’s a lot different when you’re coming off an injury and you’re trying to rehab versus when you’re fully healthy and you can train the right way,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “When you look at him physically, his body looks different. He’s hitting some fast speeds out there at practice. I can tell mentally he feels like he’s in a great place.”

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on the extension for WR Justin Jefferson : “This day was going to come. There was never a second in my mind that we weren’t going to be here. We obviously have to navigate challenges and things like that, but this was always our purpose.” (Ben Goessling)

Jefferson on the process of the deal: "It was just all about the time, all about getting to the right numbers and what I deserve. This is something that I've been waiting for. Being the leader of this team, I'm going to make sure we're working toward what we want, which is a world championship." (Goessling)

After last season, Jefferson said “It didn’t really matter to me who was going to throw the ball,” but he is a big fan of first-round QB J.J. McCarthy. (Kevin Seifert)