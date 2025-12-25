NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell broke down the recent defensive breakdown during the team’s loss to the Steelers.

“Look, as you guys know, the rush and coverage always go together, and we have not worked in unison for a number of plays. We’ve gotten hit on a number of plays. So, some of that is we play a certain style, right? And then, if you feel like you’re not executing there, then you try to give some help in areas,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “I kind of mentioned this last week. When you do that, then you expose yourself to others, and that happened a little bit yesterday. We tried to play with a lighter box, and then we got hit in the run game. Some of them missed some tackles. That showed up. Where we fit, and who the support player is. That showed. Obviously, it’s too much. It’s not sustainable, but listen, you live, and you learn. We’ve had some young guys that are getting valuable reps right now, and they’re going to learn from them and grow from them.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson discussed QB Jordan Love as he progresses through the concussion protocol: “He’s looked really good. From everything that I’ve talked to him about, he feels like he’s in a good spot. Obviously he’s gotta clear everything. I think he’s just approaching it like a normal week.” (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is skeptical of the rumors floating around about potential changes for the Vikings’ front office. He points out with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O’Connell getting extensions recently, it would make sense for ownership to have some patience despite this past season being rough.

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Vikings are not ruling out RB Jordan Mason (ankle) for Thursday's Week 17 game, but he's considered a "long shot as of now." The team ended up ruling him out on Wednesday.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said C Ryan Kelly (concussion) has been ruled out from Thursday, per Ben Goessling. He was later placed on IR. It's his third reported concussion of the season.