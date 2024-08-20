NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Sam Darnold, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions fourth-round RB Sione Vaki switched from safety for the final six games of his collegiate career, meaning he’s still fairly new to the running back position. Detroit HC Dan Campbell discussed how they are figuring out the best plan to develop Vaki and put him in a role for success.

“I would say it is early right now to say here is what we are going to do for him,” Campbell said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I would say the more you learn about a player and the faster you can figure out what they can do, the better off it is for everybody. We already felt like this kid is going to have the ability to play special teams.”

“Well, now it is like, can we use him on offense? He is a lot further along in that part of the game than carrying the football. A lot of that is really because he hasn’t done it: taking the carries, the vision of the play, the cuts, the reads and all of that. But in the pass game, I thought he stepped up. He is another guy that is in that boat. The two minute drive at the end of the game, wow, that was huge. He was making a play and he was tired and he keeps going and keeps pushing himself through it. … You felt growth from him.”

According to Justin Rogers, Lions CB Carlton Davis switched his agency to Athletes First ahead of his contract year.

Packers

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic updated his Packers’ 53-man roster projection following their preseason game Sunday against the Broncos.

Starting with QB, Schniedman thinks QB Sean Clifford will beat out seventh-round QB Michael Pratt because of his experience in the offense. He also believes they could look to make a trade or waiver wire move for a more proven backup if neither performs well.

will beat out seventh-round QB because of his experience in the offense. He also believes they could look to make a trade or waiver wire move for a more proven backup if neither performs well. Schniedman has RB Emmanuel Wilson missing the cut unless third-round RB Marshawn Lloyd is unavailable to start the season.

missing the cut unless third-round RB is unavailable to start the season. At receiver, Schniedman is sticking with Grant DuBose over Malik Heath and Samori Toure because of DuBose’s impact on special teams.

over and because of DuBose’s impact on special teams. Schniedman now has sixth-round OT Travis Glover making the team over OT Andre Dillard after Glover took snaps with the twos in Sunday’s preseason game.

making the team over OT after Glover took snaps with the twos in Sunday’s preseason game. Defensively, Schneidman likes LB Ralen Goforth to make it only if second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper cannot return.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell believes that the team is confident in QB Sam Darnold as their starter after losing QB J.J. McCarthy for the entire 2024 season due to a torn meniscus.

“I think guys are pretty confident in Sam Darnold,” O’Connell told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I do. When Nick Mullens got his opportunities last year, we were very explosive as an offense. His ability to run the show and really highlight a lot of different aspects of our offense with his understanding is something. That’s why Nick’s here. He’s a guy we really respect and respect his prep and his experience.”

“Nobody is more bummed out about J.J.’s situation than J.J. himself, just because he loves being with his teammates,” O’Connell added. “We’re going to get him back with the group as quickly as possible. It’ll be great to get home and see him post-op. I’m sure he’ll be at the facility day and night already, in meetings and everything. We’re going to really try to craft a plan for J.J. that allows him to not miss a beat from mental preparation and the standpoint of going through game plans throughout the season. Really starting to envision what that looks like for him as he kind of watches Sam go about it in year one of the system as well.”

O’Connell on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘s comments about DC Brian Flores’ questionable coaching style: “I don’t particularly have a comment on something that took place with another team… I can just tell you I know the players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here; he really has.” (Andrew Krammer)

‘s comments about DC questionable coaching style: “I don’t particularly have a comment on something that took place with another team… I can just tell you I know the players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here; he really has.” (Andrew Krammer) O’Connell mentioned they hoped to get CB Shaquill Griffin back at practice this week after his hamstring injury early in camp. (Ben Goessling)