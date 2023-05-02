NFC Notes: D’Andre Swift, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke about the trade of RB D’Andre Swift to the Eagles and feels that it was a good move for everyone involved.

“I always say, and I think I told you guys around the [T.J.] Hocknsen trade, is it’s my job to keep a laser focus on the present but probably, more importantly, keep a laser focus on the future,” Holmes said in his press conference. “And that’s what went into a lot of the decision with having to make the trade with D’Andre Swift to Philly. He was [going into the] last year of his contract and if I go back to last year, I felt really good about us being able to bring back Jamaal Williams. I felt confident as the season ended. I felt good about our conversations with his camp. And it didn’t happen. so, you have to just be prepared for all those things. We don’t draft scared. We don’t play scared. The thing with Jahmyr Gibbs is, that’s the guy that we loved. But, again, having to keep that laser focus for the future, all these things become a part of it. But also, we want to do the right thing for the player. So, that’s kind of how we do it. I think at the end of the day, him being able to go back to his hometown on a really, really good team that was just in the Super Bowl, I think it was a win-win for all parties involved.”

“I said it the other night, D’Andre Swift’s a dynamic, electric football player,” Holmes added. “So, that was important and part of the trade, is you’ve got to get — if you’re going to depart ways with a player of that caliber, of that magnitude and when he’s out there, what he can do, you’ve got to get what we would say [is] fair compensation. So, me and [Eagles G.M.] Howie [Roseman] — got a lot of respect for Howie — we just kind of talked about it over some few days and we were able to get it done.”

Swift said he was caught off guard by being replaced and traded in the span of a day: “They didn’t tell me they were going to draft a running back, I was shocked when they did I felt betrayed and it kinda stings.“ (Adam Schefter)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t elaborate on why Aaron Rodgers‘ trade to the Jets took so long to execute.

“I wouldn’t say there was anything like one hard piece, it just took a long time, longer than I expected. I think they were going through a lot of things, trying to figure things out on their end, how they wanted to do it, but I think working with (Jets GM) Joe (Douglas) made it easier, just because we come from the same background and understand each other, what’s important to us, what’s important to them, and again, it took longer, but I really respect Joe and how he goes about it,” said Gutekunst, via NFL.com.

Gutekunst said they are “very excited” about freeing up Rodgers’ massive cap hit of $37.4 million in 2024.

“I think we’re very excited about that,” Gutekunst said. “You always want to have as many avenues to help your football team as you can, and I think over the past three years or so, as we’ve kind of pushed things down the road to help team chase a championship, at some point you’ve kinda got to kind of figure that out, and this will help us do that. It’s not everything, it’s not like we’re getting clear of everything, but it’ll certainly help us next year. But we’re excited to kind of move past this particular piece, and have some assets for next year.”

Gutekunst added it’s bittersweet to move on from Rodgers but they are eager to see what Jordan Love can do.

“We have so much appreciation for the 18 years and what Aaron did for this organization, his commitment to this place and so much success here,” Gutekunst said. “There’s always a little bittersweetness there, as far as that goes, but at the same time we’re really excited for what this team can do moving forward. Excited for Jordan and his growth … he’s very energized and ready to go.”

Gutekunst on picking up QB Jordan Love ‘s fifth-year option: “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time we’re moving forward with him.” (Matt Schneidman)

‘s fifth-year option: “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time we’re moving forward with him.” (Matt Schneidman) Gutekunst on S Adrian Amos : “We’ve been in communication with him along the way.” (Schneidman)

: “We’ve been in communication with him along the way.” (Schneidman) Gutekunst on adding a veteran QB after drafting Sean Clifford: “We’ll see how that goes, but we really like what he brings to the table. “I like that room right now. All those guys need reps. I think we’ll probably see how those guys do before we’d bring in a veteran.” (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Vikings have told other teams they are cap clean and don’t have any urgency to unload RB Dalvin Cook or OLB Za’Darius Smith , each of whom is owed a fair amount for 2023.

or OLB , each of whom is owed a fair amount for 2023. Vikings UDFA OLB Andre Carter II received $350,000 total in guarantees, the most of any undrafted free agent this year. Of that sum, $40,000 is a signing bonus and $310,000 is guaranteed base salary. (Aaron Wilson)