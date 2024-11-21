NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders officially designated DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Ben Standig.

Cowboys

Despite a blowout loss in Week 11 to fall to 3-7, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated that he won’t fire HC Mike McCarthy in-season. Jones cited his past decisions with coaches like Chan Gailey and Wade Phillips as the reason he has increased his patience.

“I have made a change early on a coach with Chan Gailey, and I’ve always regretted that, and I’ve made a change during the season [with Wade Phillips] and regretted that, and that’s the music I’m listening to,” Jones said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Todd Archer, citing multiple sources, reports Cowboys S Markquese Bell will miss the rest of the season after suffering a dislocated left shoulder. Archer added that Bell may require surgery.

Giants

The Giants opted to bench QB Daniel Jones going into Week 12. Giants DT Dexter Lawrence called it a difficult situation and didn’t necessarily sound like he agreed with the move.

“It’s tough. That’s my best friend,” Lawrence said, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. “It’s tough for that to happen. I can’t control it. They made the decision based off their evaluations and thoughts and feelings. You’ve got to respect it as a player even though you don’t like it. That’s my boy. As a player, you have to keep playing. As a human and as a brother, I feel for him.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll named QB Drew Lock the backup behind QB Tommy DeVito , leaving QB Daniel Jones as the third string. (Dan Duggan)

Regarding Lawrence’s comments, Daboll responded they knew some players wouldn’t agree with their decision: “Everybody is not going to agree with the decision. I understand that.” (Jordan Raanan)

Lock admitted confusion over the quarterback position and was told he’s the primary backup going forward: “That’s a question that I might still have for myself. It was expressed to me that I was going to be QB2.” (B/R Gridiron)

When appearing on Breakfast Ball, Jordan Schultz said Giants GM Joe Schoen ‘s job security is likely safer than Daboll’s: “I would say that Joe Schoen is probably safer right now than Brian Daboll. I think Brian, as it’s been made clear to me, is coaching for his job over the last 7 weeks.”

is set to start at right tackle in Week 12, via Art Stapleton. Stapleton notes Giants WR Darius Slayton has cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Wednesday.